She Corporate in danger of being relegated

Last season's Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) champions She Corporate are in danger of being relegated this weekend.

Coach Hassan Isa's side need a huge turnaround of fortune when they host Kawempe Muslim in the final round of the 2022/23 FWSL on Sunday.

Corporate have won just once in the last four league games. Stretch that a bit and it is three wins (one in the Cup) in 10 matches since the year started.

Their situation got worse on Thursday when they let fellow strugglers Rines SS beat them 4-2 in the league's penultimate round of matches.

In Kawempe, they confront a side that has won 10 of the last 11 and are yet to lose this year.

Kawempe assistant coach Moses Nkata was clear after their 1-0 win over Kampala Queens (KQ) on Thursday that his side "need to continue to win games so that the players can grow."

In all ways, She Corporate meet a motivated opponent on Sunday. One that also has Shakirah Nyinagahirwa, with 12 goals, chasing the top scorer's gong as KQ's Resty Nanziri and Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals' Ashait Naluggwa breathe down her neck with 10 goals each.

Going down to the wire

The home crowd in Nakawa will definitely hole Nyinagahirwa and her teammates have a quiet day. But they will also hope that Nanziri and Naluggwa are firing.

She Corporate are tied on 19 points with Lady Doves and Makerere University, who visit KQ and UCU respectively.

Champions-elect KQ have a trophy to receive at the end of the match and will hope Doves does not spoil the party while the sides that meet in Mukono will be involved a university derby that could swing either way.

Also in play is Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga's 'generosity'. UMHS has lost to almost all relegation threatened sides bar She Corporate in the second round of the league bar.

Olila High School will hope to pick maximum points too as did Makerere, Lady Doves, Rines and Asubo-Gafford.

Rines safe

If Olila get that win, they can only rise to 20 points. This means that they will also hope for home wins at Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) Kabojja and in Mukono and for a Kawempe win.

That said, Rines' win on Thursday all but confirmed they will be in the top-flight next season. With 21 points, they are sure not finish bottom of the table.

But Rines would also have to lose by at least 10 goals to Gafford for the latter to equal them on point and surpass them on goal difference.

Fufa Women's Super League

Sunday fixtures, 10am

She Corporate vs. Kawempe Muslim, Nakawa

Asubo-Gafford vs. Rines SS, Kisaasi

UCU Lady Cardinals vs. Makerere University, Mukono

Uganda Martyrs vs. Olila HS, Lubaga

Kampala Queens vs. Lady Doves, IUIU Kabojja



TABLE

P W D L F A PTs

Kampala Queens 17 15 1 1 32 7 46

Kawempe Muslim 17 9 5 3 31 15 32

UMHS Lubaga 17 8 1 8 30 28 25

UCU Lady Cardinals 17 6 4 7 24 25 22

Rines SS 17 6 3 8 22 31 21

Lady Doves 17 5 4 8 22 19 19

She Corporate 17 4 7 6 18 19 19

Makerere University 17 5 4 8 19 24 19

Asubo-Gafford 17 5 3 9 21 39 18