She Corporate vs. Kawempe Muslim: A show of how volatile success can be

Kawempe Muslim host She Corporate in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) on Sunday.

This meeting between the record league champions and current champions would ideally be one of the matches that sells the FWSL but it is telling that even Fufa TV have chosen to drive over 210km west to broadcast the meeting between Lady Doves and Kampala Queens (KQ).

A disclaimer here; Doves are former champions too and KQ are champions-elect in many eyes. Fufa TV too has tried to have a balanced screen time for all 10 FWSL sides.

However, when Kawempe won that last title in 2017/18, it was hard to tell it would be the last one in a while.

With hindsight, it seems the ability to hold onto the core of that young squad between 2015 and 2018 brought those four league titles.

They tried to water down that theory when they surmounted the challenge of winning the league in 2018 without Hasifah Nassuna, their record top scorer, goalkeeper Ruth Aturo and defender Yudaya Nakayenze who had all moved to Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals.

However, when the trio settled at UCU, the Mukono-based university won the 2018/19 title. But Kawempe did not look shabby as losers in the playoff semi-finals. Or so we thought.

They again tried to prove as much by leading the table in season 2019/20 until Covid-19 wiped out the young season but there were no guarantees in a league that would be played over three legs - the host of the third leg encounters determined by the aggregate winner of the first two meetings.

By 2021, when Covid-19 had eased off, the format had changed again to a taxing mini-tournament played at Fufa Technical Centre Njeru. Lady Doves won it.

Then they lost almost half of their defensive unit to paying ranks in neighbouring countries while goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro went on strike before forcing a move to Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) ahead of the 2022 season.

She Corporate, who were better organised triumphed. Now injury woes to forwards Susan Atim, Ronah Regina Nantege and Grace Nassongo have almost turned the Sharks into a shadow of the team many thought would dominate for years to come.

She Corporate have only stopped short of saying they have surrendered in their title defence this term as they languish in sixth after six games - 12 points behind leaders KQ and just two above relegation-threatened Asubo-Gafford.

It seems KQ did smell this coffee. Their format of raiding other clubs to assemble a star-studded squad might just might be the new trick to dominating the league.





FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE

SATURDAY FIXTURES, 10AM

Olila HS vs. UMHS Lubaga, Soroti

UCU Lady Cardinals vs. Makerere University, Mukono

SUNDAY FIXTURES, 10AM

Kawempe Muslim vs. She Corporate, Kawempe

Rines vs. Asubo-Gafford, Wakiso

Lady Doves vs. Kampala Queens, Masindi



TABLE STANDINGS

Kampala Queens 6 6 0 0 15 2 18

UMHS Lubaga 6 4 1 1 15 9 13

Lady Doves 6 3 1 2 11 3 10

UCU Lady Cardinals 6 3 1 2 11 8 10

Kawempe Muslim 6 2 3 1 12 6 9

She Corporate 6 1 3 2 8 8 6

Olila High School 6 2 0 4 3 11 6

Makerere University 6 1 2 3 4 7 5

Asubo-Gafford 6 1 1 4 5 18 4

Rines SS 6 1 0 5 4 16 3