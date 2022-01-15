Sheep blacks out

Alfred Gumikiriza, commonly known as Black Sheep, announced his retirement from national pool team duties in an emotional letter last week, days after he was named on the national team preparing for the All Africa Pool Association Championship in Zambia in March.

Regarded as the face of pool for his gentle approach and likeable character, the 35-year-old leaves a leadership gap on a hugely talented team. Gumikiriza, who only has medals and trophies to show for his role as national team captain, says he will play in open championships and club events going forward.

In an equally emotional reply, Pool Cranes patron Hans Rugari said Gumikiriza always delivered for the national team.

The best ever?

In our generation when pool is more popular especially because of the Nile Special National Open, that tag is rightfully reserved for Jonah ‘Joker’ Turigye.

Nicknamed Black Sheep, after a 1998 Chinese martial arts movie, “The Black Sheep Affair,” Gumikiriza is adored for his charisma and orgasmic finishing. At the time of his retirement, he was ranked outside the top 20 with youngster Ibra Sejjemba leading.

You would feel the ranking don’t state the complete picture as Sejjemba only attained that honour in a year of limited activities.

The Pool Association of Uganda (PAU), last released rankings in 2019, a year when most activities were called off as chairman Bob Trubish was fighting a vote of no confidence.

Sejjemba dully defended his ranking when he offered Gumikiriza a ‘no black’ challenge which the current number one went on to win easily at Krooked Cue in Namataba, Mukono, in February last year.

One could excuse Gumikiriza as this was his first major competition following a year of battling skin cancer. He acknowledged defeat as he sipped away the bitter drink but insisted that “class is permanent.”

In February 2021, he made a statement reaching the final of the PAU Grand Open at Pot It Bar in Namasuba, eventually losing to his tormentor Mansoor Bwanika. In December, he was to be eliminated in the first round of “Who’s the King Championship” in Masaka.

For most of the year, he lived by challenging opponents in Mukono, subduing one after the other until Turigye dismantled him in a mega battle. If the rankings were to be released based on the two activities this year, he should be among the top five.

Tom Kasumba, a retired pool umpire, said it is easy to beat “Sheep” in the current conditions but insists he remains the true measure of the sport.

“Every player would like to challenge him because he is the best around. You cannot deny the fact that he has the biggest number of fans,” Kasumba said.

Zambia-based businessman Rugari said Gumikiriza has inspired many youngsters to play pool mainly because of his discipline.

Legacy

So, what makes Gumikiriza special? In pool, one’s ability to pot makes a great player. Gumikiriza does not only pot, he does so with swag. His table inspection routine makes opponents envious.

Gumikiriza cannot pinpoint exactly who captured his imagination about pool. Yet all his life is about pool. At Bishop Sisto Mazzolidi in Lweza, he was a footballer with the likes of Mike Serumaga until he made joy with the table.

The seed was planted by Bob Minaani when he started playing pool professionally. He played in bars at Kajjansi with Veejay Jjingo (Timothy Tabula Kizito) as his manager until he met Minaani at California Club in 2002.

After two years, he left for DV8 but returned the following year until Samona came calling in 2008. He played for the Wakaliga giants until 2011.

“Samona is the first club that gave players real money for their services,” he says.

Mamblue, who were in the second division was an unlikely choice for him as he joined the club which he helped earn promotion in 2012. This however coincides with his National Open title that also sent Samona running for his signature again. He stayed at Wakaliga until 2015 before signing for Hot Pool.

After two years, he made another unpopular decision to join newbies Elite Klein in Nyendo, Masaka, whom he helped to prominence. He later joined Ntinda Giants, where he calls home to-date.

The multiple winner set up his own pool arena in Seguku where he spent hours training. He would play up to 100 games on most days.

In 2013, he was named assistant captain to Oscar Ocakacon until 2017 when he was named full captain. But things were not always smooth sailing. He was sidelined in favour Fahad Ssewankambo until players asked for his reinstatement.

Both on club and country, Gumikiriza plays as the opener. His zealous approach has earned him four national team medals. In 2015, he won silver in Lesotho following it with a team gold at Lugogo in 2016.

The team finished third in the 2017 edition in Zimbabwe before another silver in South Africa in 2019.

Yet for all that effort, he and the teammates were only ever rewarded with a luncheon in 2016. The PAU leaders promised to arrange a meeting with First Son Muhoozi Kainerugaba for a ‘handshake’ that is yet to happen. But anything in pool is possible as 2018 league winners will be rewarded this year!

“In pool, we only play for pride. There is nothing like money on the national team,” he says.

Outspoken

Gumikiriza is Gumikiriza, a true son of Kigezi. He is an outspoken person who takes no prisoners. He will talk to powers about anything that affects player welfare. Unfortunately, this is the major reason he was at crossroads with the pool administrators.

He raised the red flags that led to Trubish’s impeachment in 2020. The relationship was never repaired. Even when Gumikiriza sent an official letter announcing his retirement, he was replied in a WhatsApp group!

This apparent disrespect could be among the “bunch of circumstances” counting for his decision to quit the national team.

After surviving the cancer scare, Gumikiriza shifted to Kikubankima in Mukono. He started by making Chilli’s Bar the pool destination of choice. But a fallout with the owner forced him to start his own arena.

“I would like to put more effort on my arena which I hope to use to groom more players in the future,” he said.