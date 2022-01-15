Prime

Sheep blacks out

Cue drop. Black Sheep cues during a pool tournament. He has called time on his national career. PHOTOS/GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

Potting career black ball. After serving the national team for 16 years and playing competitive pool for 20 years, Alfred Gumikiriza has drawn the curtains on his illustrious career.

Alfred Gumikiriza, commonly known as Black Sheep, announced his retirement from national pool team duties in an emotional letter last week, days after he was named on the national team preparing for the All Africa Pool Association Championship in Zambia in March.
Regarded as the face of pool for his gentle approach and likeable character, the 35-year-old leaves a leadership gap on a hugely talented team. Gumikiriza, who only has medals and trophies to show for his role as national team captain, says he will play in open championships and club events going forward.
In an equally emotional reply, Pool Cranes patron Hans Rugari said Gumikiriza always delivered for the national team.

