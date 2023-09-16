Shimwa lines up alongside idol Wokorach

In May 2016, Phillip Wokorach made his long-awaited debut for the Rugby Cranes in the Elgon Cup at Legends Rugby Ground.

In the crowd was a senior three lad from Ntare School who was about to experience a life changing moment.

Shimwa Davis, then getting into rugby as a scrumhalf recalls the first time Wokorach got possession in the 48-10 loss to Kenya.

“I thought his rugby was just blissful, could I ever play with such a man, or get to his level,” Shimwa tells Score.

Despite losing the game, Wokorch had managed to register a handful of catchy moments. “He is the idol I grew up watching and playing alongside him will be a great achievement," he says.

To Shimwa, watching Wokorach from the stands fueled his desire to graduate to the next step.

He went on his own rugby expedition at St. Mary’s College Kisubi from where he joined Rhinos Rugby Football Club.

Two seasons down the road and seven years later, Shimwa will team up with his idol Wokorach in Zimbabwe this weekend for the Africa Men’s Sevens title defence.

“It has been a tough journey. It takes commitment and hard work to keep training because of the intensity which at times makes the body want to give up. The mentality must also be great and unbreakable but it’s what I love to do,” Shimwa explains.

His selection by coach Tolbert Onyango is a blessing he saw coming but at the same time he acknowledges it was never easy.

“I was surprised to get the nod because there were too many good players in the training set up, it must have been hard for the coaches but I also think I worked hard the entire year for this,” he adds.

All this thrust into the limelight in national colours has come with some pressure for the 21-year old. He compares it to getting a promotion at work.

“When you get promoted at work you feel happy but also pressured to deliver. I’m not worried because I have great teammates who advise me, especially those that have been there before. Everyone has been supportive,” he says.

As Shimwa plays in Zimbabwe, he is aware of what is at stake and that he must perform.

The youngster has high expectations of himself, just as his coaches. Onyango has lauded his work ethic and tagged him one to dominate for a long time.

Davis Shimwa at glance

Nick Name: Shimzz

D.O.B – 17/2/2001

Height -188cm

Weight -92kgs

Position: Centre/Prop

Club: Rhinos