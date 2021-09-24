Shock is the right response after KCCA signs eleven players inside one transfer window

By ROBERT MADOI More by this Author

Consistency is the key to success. There is reason to believe – or, at least, to hope – that this is the case with sport.

Conventional wisdom dictates that you do more than recognise your own inadequacies if you intend to strike back as best as you can against an adversary. Those that home in on success have always found it necessary to be consistent in playing to their strengths.

While this sounds simple enough – even mundane – the worst human impulses continue to threaten it. That quality of being enduring and free from unnecessary change or variation eludes many in Ugandan sport with such reckless abandon.

Nothing draws special attention to the absence of constancy like the club football transfer window. The latest window ran its course this past week with clubs, whose penchant for rearranging furniture – and incompetence – was notorious, talking of glimpsing a chance for success after a flurry of activities.

How such clubs have little sense of the limits of their actions, which are considerable, beggars belief! Entities like KCCA will doubtless try to put the best face on the situation by saying their man’s hand was forced.

Morley Byekwaso needs to put his personal stamp on the Garbage Collectors. Maybe he does, and refuge can be found in the dictum that has change as the only constant. Yet the fact that the new KCCA manager made his way through a dozen departures and 11 recruits as if they were an eight-course dinner has met a less enthusiastic audience.

Advertisement

The profound shock is not misplaced. Eleven signings in one window? Who does that, some have wondered rhetorically! Well, in fact, his predecessor did. Mike Mutebi showed exceptional energy and an iron will during each transfer window that his approach at times bordered on being scattergun.

Byekwaso was of course Mutebi’s sidekick during the vast bulk of those windows when KCCA exuded seriousness and intensity.

Even if the penultimate set of transfers was the product of an elaborate effort by Mutebi – who reportedly ran everything down to the smallest details – you would imagine Byekwaso had some kind of input.

However small. If indeed he worked through an enormous stack of reports, as some suggest, then the wholesale changes witnessed in this offseason put him in an impossible place.

KCCA, of course, is not the only traditional giant club to be pained by the poor impression its transfer efforts are making. For the past couple of seasons, SC Villa has held open trials in which prospective players audition for roles.

While such an approach no longer serves any useful purpose, the Jogoos used it anyway as a settled look continued to elude the record Ugandan champions. This undoubtedly is a far cry from the time-honoured approach that served them well in the early 1990s.

The Jogoos reached the final (1991) and quarterfinals (1993) of the African Cup of Champions Club. In between, they contested another final, this time in the Caf Cup.

The run was no easy matter. What tends to be overlooked is the fact that constancy was the bedrock of Villa’s feats back then. The nucleus of the team that romped to those showstopping continental performances had been stitched together in, wait for it, 1985.

The powers that be at Villa Park trusted the process, and resisted the temptation of ringing the changes. This yielded dividends both home and away. There is no indication that bending every effort to instal the same modus operandi cannot yield dividends in the 21st century. Consistency remains the key to success.

No?

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @robertmadoi