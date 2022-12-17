Shoving at the top continues

Reigning StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions Vipers SC head into their 13th league match this afternoon knowing they must bounce back.

The Venoms will also take to the pitch against fourth-placed Bul at St Mary's, Kitende knowing the outcome of KCCA beat struggling Busoga United 2-1 on Friday to move to 29 points.

Vipers or Bul - tied in second and third on 24 points - must win to either go top or maintain their current standings.

Vipers were forced into a goalless draw at Express on their last outing, while Bul dropped points at home for the first time this season in the 1-1 draw with KCCA.

Vipers coach Roberto Oliveira will need skipper Milton Karisa and co. to get going again upfront while Bul's Alex Isabirye cannot wait for Richard Wandyaka and Karim Ndugwa to wear their scoring boots again.

Right below the top four is an SC Villa side that have silently gone about their business rather brilliantly.

The Jogoos have won four of their last six games, the two defeats coming against KCCA and Vipers.

Coach Jackson Magera brings Villa into their tie away to URA at Nakisunga Ground in Mukono on the back of a three-match winning streak.

Should fifth-placed Villa beat the Tax Collectors, they will move to 26 points from 14 matches.

The Jogoos will indeed fancy their chances as they come up against a hugely disjoined URA, who have won only two matches in 12.

Villa will hope Charles Bbaale and Ivan Sserubiri keep their scoring boots laced while Eric Ssenjobe, scorer in their draw with UPDF, and club top scorer with four goals, George Ssenkaba, hold the key for URA.

URA have lost three and drawn seven to account for only 13 points in 11th position.

Elsewhere, Arua Hill will look to build onto their 1-0 victory over Busoga United when they welcome a wounded Soltilo Bright Stars fresh from a 2-0 defeat to Wakiso Giants.

Bright Stars coach Asaph Mwebaze will count on his boys ability to bounce back.

"As compared to early in the season, we were trying to put pieces together, but now we know what we are doing and the club management has put everything in place for the team to deliver," he told SCORE.

Arua Hill lie sixth on 19 points while Bright Stars are two places and points below.



StarTImes Uganda Premier League



Saturday





Vipers SC vs. Bul, 2pm

URA vs. SC Villa, 4pm