Silverbacks’ AfroBasket financial hiccups show the absurdity in funding lesser sports disciplines

This column does not have the slightest idea as to what Thursday brought with it. Both senior men’s national football and basketball teams were in action. The build-up to either fixture mostly confirmed what we already know. In the National Council of Sport’s formula, there is no pretence of paternalistic protection for anything that does not resemble the so-called beautiful game.

Consequently, while Fufa settled on Ethiopia after pandemic curbs – and not liquidity problems – put paid plans of staging a training camp in the Persian Gulf, its opposite number in basketball had to pull out the proverbial begging bowl to guarantee participation in the 2021 AfroBasket championship.

Council did play knight in shining armour by handing local basketball governing body Fuba just under Shs350m at the 11th hour. It’s chastening to reflect that the timing and manner (that sack!) in which the money was disbursed did as much as anything to contribute to the Silverbacks’ blowout defeat at the hands of Senegal. The implications of a dearth of sound preparations for the continental showpiece were threateningly inauspicious during that opening fixture.

Many, who were quick to write the Silverbacks’ epitaph, soon found themselves eating humble pie. Had they been punters who ended up hedging their bets on the wrong team, their din of objections ought to have been directed at Council. Not for the first time, its actions put a non-footballing representative in a perilous, portentous moment.

The ‘football first and others later’ binary Council has created allows for a strain of tenderness to co-reside with extreme cruelty. This binary essentially gives birth to twin siblings, with Council doing a horrendous parenting job by being indulgent to one and venomous to the other. Council is always quick to absolve itself of any wrongdoing by stressing that appropriation of funds is done by others. But, crucially, it plays an advisory role. Or, more accurately, it bungles the said role.

If it is any consolation, Council is not the only body keen to declare itself free from guilt. Fufa have always protested its innocence by saying it is self-defeating to frame this as an either/or existential choice. The football governing body’s prescription that the sports sub-sector instead gives unstintedly to have its budget increased is – excuse the pun – right on the money. But that is as far as it goes.

The here and now is that Fufa is gobbling up a disproportionate part of Council’s budget while failing to come up with the goods. Take last year when an expensively-wrought training camp in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, woefully failed to insulate the Cranes against falling to minnows South Sudan and Malawi!

That 2021 Afcon qualifying campaign unravelled at the start of this year. At about the same time, the Silverbacks’ 2021 AfroBasket qualifying campaign almost came unstuck in Monastir, Tunisia. Reason? The Ugandan contingent returned a string of positive tests for Covid after a dearth of resources put a training bubble beyond its reach. This was just before the final qualifying window.

Even when the Silverbacks got a special dispensation to pursue the solitary win needed to book a ticket to Kigali, money from Council was not readily available. Left with little choice, Fuba had to engage a moneylender. There is an argument that – far from yielding with reluctance and against their better judgment – Fuba is in cahoots with the moneylender. Your columnist believes this tilt is diversionary. Focusing on this seemingly trivial aspect obscures a more fundamental problem, which is: how did the team end up at the crossroads?

Before typing out this column, I asked a simple question on my socials. One Fufa sympathiser hit my DM to protest that the question was doomed to be a perilous provocation because it was belligerently posed anyway. I had asked thus: if, hypothetically speaking, [Thursday’s] matches – that will see Cranes come up against Kenya (Fifa WCQ) in Nairobi and Silverbacks lock horns with Cape Verde (AfroBasket quarterfinal) in Kigali – were staged at the same time, which one would you prioritise?

The Fufa sympathiser who hit my DM was right to be drunk with a deep, pervasive fear. The vast bulk of respondents fancied the Silverbacks.Yet we will continue to keep with us the chilling vision of a Fufa top brass that seems utterly immune to any fear nor subject to any emotion. It is after all the very embodiment of a favourite child.

