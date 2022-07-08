Silverbacks have work cut out

Mathematically, the Uganda men’s basketball team, Silverbacks still have a chance of making the 2023 Fiba World Cup but realistically, it looks inevitable they will fall short.

Their progress to the final round of the qualifiers was largely helped by factors outside their control.

A two-week camp in Egypt and four trial games against Rwanda, Jordan Egypt and South Sudan before the tournament were not enough to get results out of a team that scaled heights at Afrobasket 10 months ago.

Mali, who finished second in Group A after the first round with a 2-1 record were eliminated after forfeiting games in the second round with players staging a strike due to unpaid allowances.

That gave Uganda a chance of qualifying as number three behind Cape Verde and Nigeria.

On court, the Silverbacks couldn’t get a win in Kigali following defeats by Cape Verde and Nigeria.

Cape Verde presented the first loss for George Galanopoulos’ charges who were down 21 points in the fourth quarter and somehow managed to close the gap to a single point before letting it slip again to lose by nine points.

The islanders went on to win 79-70 while Nigeria recovered from the loss to Cape Verde with a commanding 91-72 result over the Silverbacks.

Fair to say the Silverbacks will be playing for the experience.

Tough

With Mali disqualified, their previous results don’t count and that leaves Uganda with a 3-1 loss record. Two losses to Nigeria and another to Cape Verde, the win also came over Cape Verde in the first round.

Now placed in Group F, Uganda and Guinea are the teams with the worst records before the final round starts.

The six teams in the group will play six games in two windows and Uganda are at a point where dropping a game is a no-go zone.

Afrobasket losing finalists Ivory Coast, Angola and Cape Verde are on 6-0, 4-2 and 3-1 runs respectively and look like the front runners for the two automatic slots.

Nigeria, with a 2-2 record are also in there with a chance.

To start with, Galanopoulos will hope to have a full and healthy squad in August.

The two-week training camp in Egypt ended with James Okello injured while Tonny Drielba only lasted a few minutes against Cape Verde before twisting his ankle.

This was a team that was already without Adam Seiko, who failed to make the trip from San Diego to Kigali.

The team also had Ivan Muhwezi who didn’t get a single minute off the bench.

Apart from Arthur Kaluma, Ishmail Wainright and Robinson Opong, the rest largely struggled to impress in Kigali.

Team captain Jimmy Enabu left the Kigali stage with five points in two games while Emmanuel Mugenga only got six.

The two were scoreless in the clash with Nigeria.

“Jimmy is the heart and soul of this team,” Galanapoulos told Monitor after the loss to Nigeria.

“He’s been through a lot, wins and losses. It’s important to have that presence on the team,” he added.

Meanwhile Jonathan Komagum got four points and five rebounds in 13 minutes against Nigeria plus two points and two rebounds against Cape Verde.

“Jonathan offers us something we don’t have which is size, length and rim presence.

“He will go back and work more on his game and hopefully be even more involved in the next window.

“Womala is another big body, good defender. He can make an open shot, can handle and pass it too.”

Seiko sorely missed

When asked about how much the team missed shooting guard Adam Seiko, Galanopoulos was straight to the point. “We missed him a lot.”

Seiko made his Silverbacks debut at Afrobasket and was one of Uganda’s best players. He is one of the team’s best shooters and a big presence on defence.

Seiko is expected back in the team for the next window that is slated for August.

The next window will be tough and the Silverbacks can not afford to slip any more.

Seiko, 23, is the older brother of Silverbacks forward Arthur Kaluma, 20.

