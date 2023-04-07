Smack, Hana clash for bragging rights
What you need to know:
The two sides were also drawn in the same pool which also had London College and Namilyango College at the beginning of the tournament.
Schools rugby is arguably the biggest advert for the game in the country. The passion and zeal exhibited at the games is miles ahead of what is seen in both club and international rugby.
The hype games come with is unrivalled as every tackle, sidestep and bump off is religiously celebrated.
For Hana International School and St. Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack) fraternities, it’s close to a matter of life and death when they meet in the Schools Rugby final at Makerere University on Saturday.
Both schools are former champions and have been there before. In 2016, the two met in the final and
Smack upset the odds by beating Hana 5-0 at Namilyango College for their second title then, they have since gone on to add a third in 2019.
Their captain Michael Musimenta is over the moon with how his troops have got to this stage, he now wants them to land the most important win.
“We played a really beautiful game against Makerere College .We had good possession and played good rugby. We are ready for the final which is going to be big and I’m sure my boys are going to turn up,” he said.
The two sides were also drawn in the same pool which also had London College and Namilyango College at the beginning of the tournament.
Hana went on to win 10-15 at Smack and the latter repaid the favour by winning 10-3 when they visited Nsangi. However, the final promises to be a completely different game.
In Malcolm Okello, Hana has probably the best fly half in the country when it comes to the age grade. He has already played club rugby at Heathens and also captained the U-20 Rugby Cranes side.
Okello is capable of dictating the game and getting the best out of his teammates to hurt opposing sides.
On the other hand, Smack have two gems in their kicker Matthew Musasizi and eighth man Francis Bogere.
The latter is a handful to deal with as a back row with raw power, pace and soft skills. The combination makes him one to look out for.
Having met twice before today, coaches Alvin Nkamba for Smack and Hana’s Charles Onen have enough ideas to get over the line.
National Schools' Rugby Championship
U20
SMACK vs. Hana. 4pm
U17
SMACK vs. Namilyango 2pm
U15
SMACK vs. Budo – 12pm
Previous Winners
1996-Namilyango College
1997- King’s College Budo
1998- Namilyango College
1999- King’s College Budo
2000- Namilyango College
2001- Namilyango College
2002- Kyambogo College
2003- Kings College Budo
2004- Kings College Budo
2005- Namilyango College
2006- Namilyango College
2007- Namilyango College
2008- Namilyango College
2009- St. Mary's College Kisubi
2010- King’s College Budo
2011- Hana Mixed School
2012-Namilyango College
2013-Hana Mixed school
2014-Kololo S.S.S
2015- No final held
2016- St. Mary's College Kisubi
2017- Namilyango College
2018 - Namilyango College
2019 - St. Mary's College Kisubi
Roll of Honours
Namilyango College - 11 titles
Kings College Budo - 5 titles
St. Mary's College Kisubi - 3 titles
Hana Mixed School - 2 titles
Kololo SS-1 title
Kyambogo College - 1 title