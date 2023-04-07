Smack, Hana clash for bragging rights

Schools rugby is arguably the biggest advert for the game in the country. The passion and zeal exhibited at the games is miles ahead of what is seen in both club and international rugby.

The hype games come with is unrivalled as every tackle, sidestep and bump off is religiously celebrated.

For Hana International School and St. Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack) fraternities, it’s close to a matter of life and death when they meet in the Schools Rugby final at Makerere University on Saturday.

Both schools are former champions and have been there before. In 2016, the two met in the final and

Smack upset the odds by beating Hana 5-0 at Namilyango College for their second title then, they have since gone on to add a third in 2019.

Their captain Michael Musimenta is over the moon with how his troops have got to this stage, he now wants them to land the most important win.

“We played a really beautiful game against Makerere College .We had good possession and played good rugby. We are ready for the final which is going to be big and I’m sure my boys are going to turn up,” he said.

The two sides were also drawn in the same pool which also had London College and Namilyango College at the beginning of the tournament.

Hana went on to win 10-15 at Smack and the latter repaid the favour by winning 10-3 when they visited Nsangi. However, the final promises to be a completely different game.

In Malcolm Okello, Hana has probably the best fly half in the country when it comes to the age grade. He has already played club rugby at Heathens and also captained the U-20 Rugby Cranes side.

Okello is capable of dictating the game and getting the best out of his teammates to hurt opposing sides.

On the other hand, Smack have two gems in their kicker Matthew Musasizi and eighth man Francis Bogere.

The latter is a handful to deal with as a back row with raw power, pace and soft skills. The combination makes him one to look out for.

Having met twice before today, coaches Alvin Nkamba for Smack and Hana’s Charles Onen have enough ideas to get over the line.

National Schools' Rugby Championship

U20

SMACK vs. Hana. 4pm

U17

SMACK vs. Namilyango 2pm

U15

SMACK vs. Budo – 12pm

Previous Winners

1996-Namilyango College

1997- King’s College Budo

1998- Namilyango College

1999- King’s College Budo

2000- Namilyango College

2001- Namilyango College

2002- Kyambogo College

2003- Kings College Budo

2004- Kings College Budo

2005- Namilyango College

2006- Namilyango College

2007- Namilyango College

2008- Namilyango College

2009- St. Mary's College Kisubi

2010- King’s College Budo

2011- Hana Mixed School

2012-Namilyango College

2013-Hana Mixed school

2014-Kololo S.S.S

2015- No final held

2016- St. Mary's College Kisubi

2017- Namilyango College

2018 - Namilyango College

2019 - St. Mary's College Kisubi

Roll of Honours

Namilyango College - 11 titles

Kings College Budo - 5 titles

St. Mary's College Kisubi - 3 titles

Hana Mixed School - 2 titles

Kololo SS-1 title

Kyambogo College - 1 title