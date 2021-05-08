Solskjaer blasts tight schedule after setting up Villarreal final

By Agencies More by this Author

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer criticised football authorities for Manchester United’s punishing schedule after his side advanced to the Europa League final on Thursday, calling it “physically impossible” for his team.

United advanced to the May 26 showdown with Villarreal in Gdansk 8-5 on aggregate despite losing 3-2 to Roma in their semi-final second leg in Rome.

And now his players have to face the prospect of four Premier League fixtures in 10 days after Edinson Cavani’s brace staved off a valiant attempt at a comeback from their Italian opposition.

They travel to Aston Villa tomorrow and by Thursday they will have hosted Liverpool and Leicester, the visit of Fulham coming the following Tuesday.

“It’s unheard of. It’s made by people who have never played football at this level,” raged Solskjaer to BT Sport.

“It’s physically impossible for the players. We’ve not been dealt a good hand. We’re going to need everyone for these four games.”

The Norwegian coach was also angry about his side’s display on Thursday, admitting that had it not been for a sensational second half in the first leg which gave them 6-2 lead they could very well have been dumped out by a spirited Roma team who created, and wasted a hosted of opportunities in Rome.

“The second half today was disappointing, very, very poor, but we’re in the final,” he said. “We played one very, very good half at Old Trafford which has taken us through.”

Cavani’s goals in the 39th and 68th minutes ensured United’s place in the final, the Uruguayan having also struck a double at Old Trafford.

Roma had gone ahead on the night midway through the second half with goals from Edin Dzeko and Bryan Cristante in a three-minute spell, and Alex Telles’ own goal gave the hosts a second-leg win with seven minutes to go.

Manchester United fixtures

May 9 vs. Aston Villa A EPL

May 11 vs. Leicester H EPL

May 13 vs. Liverpool H EPL

May 18 vs. Fulham H EPL

May 23 vs. Wolves A EPL

May 26 vs. Villarreal N UEL

Arsenal out of Europe

Arsenal have been a mainstay in European competition since the 1996-97 season, much of that time spent in the Champions League under Arsene Wenger, with the last four campaigns in the Europa League.

But that run is now over, serving warning that the Gunners are arguably at their lowest point since George Graham was sacked in February 1995.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are way behind the European places in the Premier League as they sit ninth. It is even more painful that their fate was confirmed by Unai Emery, the man they sacked.

“We’re devastated. Really disappointed,” said Arteta, who who admitted everybody’s job is now under scrutiny.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno agreed that a weak first-leg display and poor finishing on home soil cost the Gunners.

“It’s very hard for all of us,” the German said. “Also for the fans. We’re all sad. Hopefully we can make next season better but this season isn’t over and in our final four games we must fight for this club and show that we love it.”

Semifinal 2nd leg results

Roma 3-2 Man United

Arsenal 0-0 Villarreal

FINAL | MAY 26

Man United vs. Villarreal