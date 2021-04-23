Soro debacle could leave Blazers short

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

Namuwongo Blazers might have to start their search for a first win in the National Basketball League (NBL) today.

Having defeated champions City Oilers in their opening game of the season, the league first timers were found to have used an unregistered player in the game and could lose the points.

Geoffrey Soro is the player in question but the Blazers must focus on today’s clash with 2019 finalists UCU Canons.

The Canons are the only team that has threatened the Oilers’ dominance in the last seven seasons by forcing two decisive games in 2016 and 2019.

While the Blazers might have their eyes on the Oilers, there are several other hurdles along the way and the Canons qualify to be a big one.

What he saw in the game against Oilers gives coach Steven Nyeko confidence about facing the rest of the teams.

“UCU is another strong side and we must be at our best to win,” Nyeko told Score ahead today’s clash.

“We have been working out for all the teams and we’ll approach every game trying to win.”

Eyes on Deng

Nyeko will be hoping to get the same contribution from debutant captain Paul Odong as in the opening game. The former Betway Power guard shot nine of 13 from the field for 22 points.

Chris Omanye and Soro also started their life in Blazers colours by contributing 11 and 10 points respectively.

David Kongor Deng was the Canons’ most outstanding player as the university side lost out in the 2019 season. The forward was supposed to play his last season in 2020 but suspension on sports saw him complete studies and move on before the start of the season.

He will now face his former side with attention on him and his numbers.

He registered eight points and 10 rebounds on his Blazers’ debut.

Guards Cyrus Kiviri and Fahmy Ssebatindira are unlikely to play this season due to injury.

The Canons started the season with a win over Falcons and will pose questions to which the Blazers must find answers.

The return of veteran guard Sudi Ulanga adds experience to a team that is largely unchanged from the previous season.

The Tanzanian is ready to lead a group of young players hungry for a first championship.

“We are all trying to win and everyone is working towards that,” Ulanga said.

National B’ball League

TODAY

UPDF vs. Falcons 10am

Oilers vs. Ndejje 12pm

KIU Rangers vs. Angels 2pm

UCU Canons vs. Blazers 4pm

SUNDAY

Stormers vs. KIU Rangers 10am

Falcons vs. City Oilers 12pm

JKL Dolphines vs. Power 2pm

KIU Titans vs. Ndejje 4pm

