Soroti City look to stay flawless against Wanderers

Soroti City, previously named Soroti Challengers in the seasons gone-by, have a glorious chance to steer farther away from the chasing pack on the log of the National Women’s Twenty20 Cricket League.

Having secured a pair of victories against Olila Cricket Club – a seven-wicket and four-run win – in the Soroti Cricket Academy (SCA) derby at Soroti Oval on the opening weekend of the competition, there will be nothing on the minds of the outfit from eastern Uganda rather than victory.

With fixture between Tornado Bees and Aziz Damani called off at the 11th hour, all eyes will be on Soroti City when they make the long voyage to the lakeside oval in Entebbe to lock horns with season debutantes Wanderers.

The visitors will be hoping to catch the hosts napping, cold and rusty as they boast of a psychological advantage having already tried out their combinations and tasted victory.

To complete the double-header on the winning end, Soroti City, will again, be without the mercurial skipper Janet Mbabazi as she continues her recovering procedure from a troublesome shoulder.

Country over club

A close source to the national team set-up intimated to Score, that Mbabazi was ruled out of club engagements, for now.

“It’s not possible for her to play now,” said the source that preferred anonymity as they’re not the official spokespersons of either her club – Soroti City or the national team – Victoria Pearls.

“She needs to concentrate on national duties where she will be better monitored. Her sitting out club games also takes some load off her as we continue to determine her recovery path. So league is out.”

Mbabazi is, however, on the released final 14-strong Uganda squad for the Victoria Series that bowl off tomorrow and this reporter understands that she can bat and bowl but it’s the fielding (throwing from the outfield) that she cannot do aptly.

Legendary Sam Walusimbi will pump up his Wanderers ladies to deliver as they look to get their season underway on a winning note.

NATIONAL WOMEN’S T20 LEAGUE

Saturday fixture (10am & 2pm)

Wanderers vs. Soroti City, Entebbe

NATIONAL MEN’S T20 LEAGUE

Sunday fixtures (10am & 2pm)

Challengers vs. Nyakasura, Entebbe