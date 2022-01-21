Spicy ties usher Afcon knockouts

Algeria became the 12th title holder to exit the Africa Cup of Nations at the group stage on Thursday, following their 2019 triumph in Egypt.

There was a sense of de ja vu for the Desert Foxes even before kickoff. After winning the crown in 1990, Algeria were bundled out of the 1992 tournament for early showers.

Just like the ongoing event, back then, Algeria finished bottom of their group, scoring just once and conceding four.

Needing a win to stay alive, Algeria trailed by two goals at the break after AC Milan forward Franke Kessie capped off a fine move and Ibrahim Sangare headed home.

Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe put the Ivorians 3-0 up before Algeria captain Riyadh Mahrez hit a penalty against the post when handed a lifeline for a soft penalty.

Algeria, for whom Sofiane Bendebka scored a late consolation, exit bottom of Group E after a torrid campaign.

History of pain

Djamel Belmadi’s men are the third holders to exit at the first hurdle in the past five Nations Cup finals.

Algeria arrived for the tournament in Cameroon on a 34-match unbeaten run and looking to surpass Italy’s all-time record of 37. But they were a total shadow of themselves as they drew 0-0 with Sierra Leone before a 1-0 defeat by Equatorial Guinea left them with an Elephant to mount. They failed.

That result ensured that Ivory Coast finished top of the group thereby booking a round of 16 tie against record champions Egypt on Wednesday.

The seven-time winners have laboured through but coach Carlos Quieroz will be hoping Mohamed Salah and his mates ignite now.

The round of 16 ties kick off tomorrow with Burkina Faso, runners-up in 2013, facing Gabon. The latter, without talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, have been one of the most impressive sides in the tournament.

Nigeria, the only side to win all their three group games to edge closer to a fourth crown, are favourites against 2004 champions Tunisia.

However, defender William Troost-Ekong knows they must make it count.

“I want to win the tournament this time. The last tournament in Egypt we managed bronze,” the Watford defender said.

Hosts Cameroon, seven points from Group A, join the fray on Monday night against Comoros after Guinea have confronted fairytale debutants The Gambia.