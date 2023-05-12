Spills and thrills from the Pearl rally

The 2023 Pearl of Africa Rally held in Uganda last weekend was won by Duncan Mubiru driving a Ford Fiesta Proto.

Mubiru won the event with a time of two hours, 30 minutes and 54 seconds finishing ahead of Yasin Nasser, who drove a Ford Fiesta R5. Score gives details of how the event transpired.

Kikankane won only two won sections out of 12

Mubiru, alias Kikankane, burst onto the rally scene in 2011 and for his eight Pearl, he had Joseph Bongole for a co-driver. The crew won only two competitive sections out of the 12 sections of the event.

He managed to win stage six with a time of 0:13:29:00 and stage 12 with a time of 0:02:57:92.

Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya in Mitsubishi Evo X plus Nasser and Ali Katumba shared the most section wins with four each.

Nasser won the stage one with 0:21:36:70, stage three with 0:13:16:00, stage eight with 0:10:32:60 and stage nine with 0:23:50:90 while Mangat posted quickest times in stage stage two (0:07:40:70), stage four (0:20:01:60), stage five (0:07:06:90) and stage 10 (0:02:49:00).

Partel apologies to FMU

Before the event Kenyan rally driver Karan Patel withdrew from the event citing safety concerns but on Monday, he wrote to FMU apologizing for what transpired before the event.

He said: “I had made a statement on social media on my withdrawal from the event...

“This decision was made purely on personal reasons by our team and had nothing to do with the organization committee, considering the weather forecast.

“We apologize to those who were offended by our comments and want to assure you that we are committed to making things better going forward.

We also regret not participating in the event as the weather turned out to be dry, and we have learned an important lesson."

Safety was at its best

The FIA safety delegate William Louw commended the work of the organisers but called on them to work on punctuality next time.

He reserved his biggest praises to clerk-of-course Hajji Omar Mayanja for designing friendly sections.

The Muna Singh II section (25.60kms) and Scoul which was 18.45kms were only separated by a walkable 800 metres thus ensuring fans could easily watch both.

““All departments have really stepped up from last year. I was really impressed. I know nothing is ever perfect. There is still a lot of work to do, but this was great,” Louw said.

He also commended fans for complying with the safety delegate every time they were told to stay off the roads and away from corners.

Mangat, Nasser skip past penalties

After dropping out in the Edwin Kalule (24.61kms) section, Nasser received a penalty of 10 minutes while Mangat got a 20 minute penalty for not taking part in the last two sections (Kalule and Scoul).

The two drivers came back on day three and showed resilience as Nasser finished third overall and also won the ARC (Africa Rally Championship) category while Mangat finished fifth overall and got to the podium in the ARC leg.

Bright future for Smith, Ntambi

Twenty year old Rio Smith and Oscar Ntambi proved that the future is very bright for them.

Rio who was driving a four wheel drive car for the first time after switching from the two wheel drive was unstoppable and he finished second in the ARC and also secured victory in the ARC Junior and ARC2 categories.

He beat Mangat by two seconds. The Pearl Rally was Smith’s eighth career event and he drove Subaru GVB.

“Our target was to finish the event. We planned to be calm since everything was a new experience, from the roads and the car. All we hoped for was a finish and attain some experience,” Smith said.

KCB Bank-sponsored driver Ntambi drove a Toyota Aliteza and he was a joy to watch as the times he posted beat times of drivers in four wheel drive cars. He finished sixth overall.

National Rally Cchampionship results

Duncan Mubiru & Joseph Bongole- 2:30:54:25

Byron Rugomoka & Hakim Mawandda- 2:32:30:42

Yasin Nasser & Ali Katumba- 2:39:54:87

Hassan Alwi & Musa Nsubuga 2:45:21:38

Jas Mangat & Joseph Kamya- 2:45:25:12

Oscar Ntambi & Muhammad Asuman- 2:52:46:17

Ibrahim Lubega & Mustafa Kanakulya- 3:02:23:43

Umar Dauda & Steven Bunya- 3:18:01:68

Fred Kitaka & Mildred Kibuuka- 3:21:16:45

Nasser Mutebi & Shakira Nabwami-3:43:22:22

Africa Rally Championship results

Yasin Nasser -2:40:41:06

Rio Smith- 2:47:50:62

Jas Mangat- 2:47:53:31

Innocent Bwamiki- 3:41:26:99