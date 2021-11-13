Sport-S, OBB square off

Take that. Kuakye Ramathan of OBB spikes against Nkumba in the league game at Nkumba University. The team turns their spike on Sport-S today. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • Four red cards were dished out to OBB and moved Sport-S from 21 to 25 points in the fourth set and they won the game 3-1

The first time Orange Block Busters (OBB) faced Sport-S, the game ended in chaos. 
The two sides faced off in the semifinal of the National Clubs Championship in Kabale last month and Sport-S came out on top after OBB claimed lighting was insufficient for them to continue with the game.
