Sport-S, OBB square off

The first time Orange Block Busters (OBB) faced Sport-S, the game ended in chaos.

The two sides faced off in the semifinal of the National Clubs Championship in Kabale last month and Sport-S came out on top after OBB claimed lighting was insufficient for them to continue with the game.

Four red cards were dished out to OBB and moved Sport-S from 21 to 25 points in the fourth set and they won the game 3-1.

The two sides face off in the league today afternoon in a repeat of that clash – in one of today’s league games at Nsambya – and OBB head coach Lawrence Yakan believes they will not have to change much to beat Sport-S.

“We are prepared to see that we can over come them this time round,” Yakan told Score ahead of the game.

“The boys will be ready for the game. There is really nothing much to correct, we just need that fighting and winning spirit,” he added.

OBB are yet to lose a set in two games this season but today’s game presents a much bigget task compared to what KAVC and Nkumba had in stock.

For Sport-S, the 3-1 win over Ndejje last Saturday was enough to show the kind of team they have for the season and team captain Dickens Otim expects a strong performance today.

“OBB is a new promising team with players who have played in the league for sometime now. We can’t take them lightly,” Otim told this paper.

“We don’t know much about their style of play so we’ll approach the game with our style and we’re confident,” he added.

To stop the Iganga based side, Sport-S must deal with former player Ivan Ongom on the block. He is OBB’s main source of points although Kelvin Kiplagat, Mark Okurut and Muothic Salva Marial can all strike the ball.

In Johnson Rukundo, Brian Atuhaire, Thon Maker and Otim, Sport-S have enough in their arsenal to face any team with confidence.