Sport-S pauses more questions for Nemostars

Nemostars escaped defeat against KCCA to win their first game of the National Volleyball League season. That made it one win from two games. The six-time champions fell 3-2 to Ndejje Sharks in their opening fixture.

If the first two fixtures were tough for Andrew Okapis and his charges, the clash with Sport-S should be much tougher.

The National Club Championship winners might have lost to UCU Doves in the Ndejje Open final last Saturday but they remain the best team in the country at the moment.

And, they will be looking to bounce back after that 3-1 loss to the Doves.

“Things fell apart against UCU,” Sport-S’ Dickens Otim told Score ahead of today’s game.

“It was a bad display and seemed to lack any morale on the day,” he added.

That was in the Ndejje Open, anyway. In the league, Sport-S got off to a flying start by dismissing defending champions OBB in straight sets on opening night.

That victory sent a message to the rest of the teams as to what should be expected when playing against the Nsambya outfit.

It is a complete team after the additions made in the transfer window.

Setter Marino Oboke has options he has worked with for the bigger part of his career and the chemistry is visible.

Having played with center blocker Samuel Engwau and receiver-attacker Johnson Rukundo at UCU, Oboke knows how to run the team offense too well.

But Otim has played against Nemostars too many times and expects them to come out fighting.

“They know we are one of the strong teams so I expect them to bring their A game to match our strength,” he noted.

Nemostars are still largely reliant on George Aporu for offence and when he is not on top of his game, things go South.

Bernard Malinga was off-color against KCCA and will have to do much better for Nemostars to have a chance today.

OBB look to bounce back

Head Coach Luke Eittit will be in the dugout for his first game as OBB head coach when his side face KCCA.

The defending champions opened the season in defeat after firing Lawrence Yakan and must win to get back in line to defending their title.

“The team is taking shape and the morale in camp is high,” Eittit said.

“We expect a tough game against KCCA but we surely need to win,” he added.

There wasn’t much wrong with the team under Yakan and his absence on opening night created problems for the side.

There was no technical voice on the bench and the Iganga based side paid the price.

Eittit will be looking for a winning start against his former paymasters.

National Volleyball League

Playing Saturday (Old Kampala)

Tigers vs. Sky -10am

Sport-S vs. Espoir -12pm

OBB vs. KCCA -2pm