Sport-S still top but must now survive without superstar Maker

National Volleyball League defending champions Sport-S are still the team to beat halfway through the new season.

At the conclusion of the first round, Benon Mugisha’s charges remain as the only unbeaten team in the men’s division with a comprehensive 9-0 record leaving them on top having amassed 26 points.

With most of their games decided in straight sets, Sport-S only encountered a few glitches along the way but will certainly face bigger hurdles in the second half of the season.

“The first round was really good but there are some games that shocked us,” Mugisha told Score in an interview.

The Nsambya outfit found themselves in a tricky situation after going a set down against a hard-fighting KCCA Volleyball Club but recovered to defeat the Kasasiro Boys 3-1 and take maximum points.

But the toughest test of the round came against rivals KAVC, and Mugisha’s troops needed to dig deep from 2-0 to win 3-2 and maintain the unbeaten run.

“The rest of the games were good,” Mugisha noted.

Bitter-sweet

Midway through the first round, Sport-S broke off from the league to take part in the CAVB Zone V Volleyball Club Championship held in Kigali, Rwanda.

And at the end of the tournament, the Ugandan side had come so close yet so far from the title, falling 3-1 to Rwanda National Police in the final.

The fine performance in Kigali, which saw Sport-S win three of the four matches played, exposed some of the team’s top talent to other teams and in the end, Thon Maker made a move to Rwanda Energy Group.

The South Sudanese has been Sport-S’ best player in the last two seasons but will switch to the Rwandan side and miss the remainder of the season here in Uganda, leaving a big void in the team.

The biggest question from now on will be, how do Sport-S move on without their best player?

“It is a big gap to fill but for me I take it as a chance for another player to show what he can give the team,” Mugisha, the former REG tactician, opined.

“We have some young players who have to work hard and get in his (Maker) shoes.”

With opposite Augustine Odongo still sidelined with injury, Sport-S will have to rely on youngsters Allan Alinda and Sunday Ofoyrwoth to complement the core that comprises Jonathan Tumukunde, Samuel Engwa, Emmanuel Okia and Marino Oboke to retain the league title.

Six-time champions Nemostars have emerged as Sport-S’ biggest challengers for this season’s title despite the former falling 3-0 in a one-sided clash with the champions in the first meeting.

National Volleyball League

Sport-S first round results

Sport-S 3-1 UCU Doves

Sport-S 3-0 Nemostars

Sport-S 3-1 KCCA

Sport-S 3-2 KAVC

Sport-S 3-0 Gulu

Sport-S 3-0 Sky

Sport-S 3-0 Ndejje

Sport-S 3-0 Elyon