Sportradar’s fight against match-fixing

The murmurs of match-fixing allegations in the domestic scene became louder last week when Fufa cracked the whip to suspend about eight people as they conducted investigations into their respective cases.

That match-fixing, however, might have found a temporary solution after the federation invited Sportradar, a company that collects and analyzes sports data for bookmakers, national and international sports federations, and media companies.

The eight include six players, namely Godfrey Lwesibawa (Kitara), Franco Oringa (Northern Gateway), Mwima Abdallah (Ndejje University), Gaddafi duo Andrew Waiswa, Yaya Mahad Kakooza, and Saleh Maganda (Calvary).

Two referees, Deogracious Opio and George Nkurunziza, were also suspended, all for a period of 90 days from May 3rd.

“Investigation Chamber of the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee, pursuant to Article 73 of the Fufa Ethics and Disciplinary Code and in order to maintain the sporting discipline as well as the integrity of the game, has provisionally banned the following individuals from taking part in any activity related to the game of football,” the Vice Chairman of the chamber Charles Twiine announced.

On the Radar

The developments come just a few days after Fufa entered into an agreement with global sports data company Sportradar, an organisation that collects and analyses sports data.

“Fufa signed an MoU with a data collecting firm called Sportradar to get information from our first and second division for the start,” Fufa Legal Manager Dennis Lukambi said while unveiling the campaign dubbed “Fufa Anti-Match Fixing Campaign”.

“Fufa and Sportradar Integrity Services are cooperating towards gathering relevant investigation on actual events. The same company is working with FIFA and this will enable us to get intelligence reports.

“Our collaboration with Sportradar will enable us to make thorough investigations and identify the culprits,” Lukambi added.

Suspicious business

The results have been instant!

According to a source from the federation, the technology captured one incident involving Vipers and Calvary in the Stanbic Uganda Cup that was played on April 13th at St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

“The guys who are stationed at Fufa House on match days raised a red flag and informed the top brass, including the Fufa president [Eng. Moses Magogo],” he revealed.

“That is when the referees’ body was directed to change the officials immediately,” he added.

Initially, the set of referees led by George Nkurunziza were meant to officiate the game but as they prepared to come out of the tunnel, a new set arrived to run the game.

The new set had Henry Musisi at the centre, Marex Nakitto and Hakim Mulindwa on the respective lines, Jumba Solomon as the fourth official and celebrated former Fifa referee Ali Tomusange as their assessor.

The Venoms scored thrice inside the opening 19 minutes, with goals that left the neutrals hanging.

Rising trend

According to Sportsradar Integrity Services, a record 1,212 suspicious matches in sports were detected last year, with football leading. Basketball as well experienced a sharp rise.

“These figures serve as a stark reminder that match-fixing remains a constant and growing threat,” the company noted.

The vice spread to 92 countries on five continents. Europe and Asia were the most affected but Africa recorded the highest increase.

“The biggest rise in percentage terms was in Africa (+82%) followed by South America (+72%), showing that match-fixing continues to grow substantially in certain regions where those responsible for match manipulation have enjoyed success in recent years,” the Sportradar report further reveals.

The report also noted that there’s a sharp increase in basketball games that are the new havens for the fixers.

Previously, FIBA had a partnership with Genius Sports to provide data and track any suspicious events in the game for several of their national federations including the Federations of Uganda Basketball Association, FUBA.

What is manipulation?

For clarity, betting is the action of gambling on the outcome of a game or other unpredictable event.

Match-fixing or match manipulation, according to Fifa, is the unlawful influencing or alteration, directly or by an act or omission, of the course, result or any other aspect of a football match or competition.

A match can be manipulated because of several reasons but the most common ones are for financial gains and for sporting reasons.

The first part usually involves contacts on the pitch and another or others off the pitch conspiring to manipulate a match in order to obtain illicit profits through sports betting platforms.

The second is usually when two teams decide to conspire to predetermine the outcome of a match or competition. The SC Villa 22-1 Akol saga is one example.

Red flags

The more sports grow, the more the betting industry expands and thus the match-fixing syndicates.

The industry has evolved from doing regular bets to betting on minutiae events.

Regular betting normally involves people placing their stakes on the direct outcome of the match, mostly the winner of the game while the second is complex.

It involves the minutest details of the match such as time of goals, corners, penalties, yellow and red cards and in some cases, the throw-ins.

Last year, the English FA opened investigations on an Arsenal player following reports of suspicious betting activity around awarding a yellow card during a Premier League match last season.

The betting companies or bookmakers detected a ‘highly unusual’ pattern of betting surrounding the player being shown a yellow card during the match.

According to a report by Europol (Europe Police), the betting syndicate has ventured mostly into this because it’s more difficult to detect.

It’s a type of fixing called ‘Spot-fixing’ where a fixer places his money on particular events without necessarily affecting the match's final outcome.

This type is more dangerous because it can take only one player to influence the outcome of a bet on the market.

Though they look similar, it differs a bit from point-shaving, where the parties try to influence the margin of goals (score) without necessarily affecting the expected winner.

How Sportradar detect

For starters, most of the bets that run on betting platforms are generated from data collected.

Normally, companies like Sportradar have agents at match venues who relay data for almost every second that passes. They update everything from major events like the time of kick-off, goals, penalties, cards, and corners to minute ones like freekicks, throw-ins and stoppages during medical breaks.

The agents almost do a similar job as match commentators only that they use unique commands that can easily be fed into the computer to generate data.

This is the same information that is also relayed on live score platforms. The data can also be used to analyse the heat map, the player’s involvement in the game, etc.

So, how does Sportradar detect?

Sportradar uses its new artificial intelligence-powered Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS). This system is a powerful tool for monitoring and detecting suspicious betting patterns.

The UFDS synchronises movement of odds on almost all regulated and unregulated betting platforms in the world with the available sports data. We’ve explained above how the latter is gathered.

The system compares the data and odds movement before and throughout the game and is able to detect and alert when a suspicious betting pattern coupled with events on the field happens.

For the Vipers-Calvary case, the system could’ve detected a specific pattern as regards an unusual amount of money placed on a certain predetermined event(s) ahead of the kick-off.

In 2021, Sportradar offered this service to all federations and leagues for free in a bid to clean the sport.