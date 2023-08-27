Ssebuufu wears his true colours with pride

Every football fan has their own colours, iconic symbols of unity and support. Nicholas Ssebuufu, also known as Birangirangi, aged 34, is earnestly striving to make his presence felt in this colorful world.

Residing in Kevina village within Nsambya Central Parish, Makindye Division, Ssebuufu works as a casual laborer at St Balikuddembe Market, formerly known as Owino. Sports run through his veins. He stands as a fervent supporter of SC Villa, the Kyaggwe Ssaza team, and has a passion for rugby. His latest aspiration involves delving into the world of motor rallying with Ronald Ssebuguzi’s team, as well as exploring netball.

As a young boy, Ssebuufu played football alongside his former schoolmates like Anthony Bongole and Moses Ali Feni in Lugazi. Feni fondly remembers Ssebuufu as a modest player who liked creating a positive vibe in the team.

Ssebuufu was once part of a group of bike riders leading the Kabaka motorcade, popularly known as Kabaka Mwenyango. Since the enthronement of His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II as the 36th king of Buganda in 1993, he has been among the youthful boda-boda riders escorting the king's convoy. Unfortunately, a severe accident that occurred about three years ago, resulting in a leg injury, halted his football ambitions.

Paying the cost

The painted fans enjoy celebrity-like status akin to the football players themselves. Ssebuufu is following the footsteps of figures like KCCA's Kassim Kyazze and Villa's Abdallah Byaruhanga, who is known for wearing the traditional colourful floor-length dress called a gomesi.

On match days, Ssebuufu contacts one of two colourists and one of the three artists to determine the day's colour palette, based on the team he plans to support. For SC Villa, it's blue and white to match the team's jersey, while for Kyaggwe, it's green and white.

Among these artists are familiar faces: Totti from Nansana, Uncle Dan at Galiraaya Arcade, and Julius Muyanga. According to Muyanga, a colourist, the process of painting takes about an hour, with Ssebuufu standing still as the transformation occurs, involving several litres of face paint.

“He likes his thing and I feel happy when I see him on television or social media supporting his teams,” Muyanga said.

Once the artistic endeavour is complete, he hops onto a boda-boda (motorcycle taxi) to make his way to the match venue.

Kyaggwe Ssaza manager Hamilton Mbokureeba and Samuel Kasasa the proprietor of Unique Garments, a sports shop in Mukono, cover his expenses at Kyaggwe. However, there's a considerable cost. Each painting session amounts to around Shs70,000, excluding additional expenses.

Ssebuufu explains that he needs to take prescribed medications two days prior and abstain from alcohol, as recommended by a doctor. Nonetheless, adhering to the latter proves challenging, as a hint of alcohol lingers in the air during the interview.

To mitigate potential consequences, he was advised to consume UHT milk or ice cream. Ssebuufu notes that the paint causes irritation, especially when the skin attempts to perspire.

According to Dr. Fred Kambugu of Kampala Skin Clinic, while face painting might be enjoyable, prolonged use of any paint type can hinder skin health by preventing natural breathing and potentially causing issues like acne, rashes, and blemishes.

Dr Kambugu warns against using paints not explicitly designed for skin application. Such paints block the skin's pores, impeding sweating, a natural cooling mechanism.

"It’s important to avoid decorating your face or body with products that aren’t intended for use on your skin. It’s an invitation to severe rashes, allergic reactions, and worse. The problem is that you really have no idea where the paint comes from or what it contains," Dr Kambugu said.

Extended exposure to oil-based paints can lead to rashes and discomfort due to their slower-drying nature. Dr. Kambugu advocates for water-based cosmetic grade body paint as the ideal choice, as it lacks harsh chemicals, carcinogens, and skin irritants.

"Water-based cosmetic grade body paint is the only kind of paint you should apply on your body. It has no harsh chemicals, no carcinogens, no itchy weird scaly skin, just pure fandom at work," Dr Kambugu added.

How it started

As a young student at Lugazi East Primary School, Ssebuufu frequented SCOUL's home matches. Though he lacked entry fees, he would position himself at the gate. Notably, renowned SC Villa fans like Sam Nsubuga, aka Miracle, and Deborah Nakamaanya ensured that children like him wouldn't be left outside. Inside the stadium, they provided roasted groundnuts and soda.

“That’s how I became a Villa fan,” Ssebuufu recalls.

Born in Bibbo-Kasokoso in Kawolo, Buikwe District, the same area where UBC newscaster Dan Kyazze was laid to rest in 2021, Sebuufu remains steadfastly connected to his roots. Despite offers from other Ssaza football teams, he firmly identifies with Kyaggwe, asserting that he was born there. This loyalty is a tribute to his late father, who passed away in 1994.

“I was born in Kyaggwe. How would my mother see it?” said Ssebuufu.

At 34 years old, Ssebuufu, a father of nine biological children and a caregiver to three others, relies on his work at St Balikuddembe Market and pursuing influential individuals in the business and political spheres, especially during match days.

His dream is to become one of the select super fans attending Uganda Cranes' away games. He aspires to catch the attention of Fufa president Moses Magogo, hoping for an opportunity to cheer on the team during away missions.