Sserunjogi, Gumisiriza face off for Fuba presidency

Current Fuba president Nasser Sserunjogi feels his plans for the sport of basketball were greatly hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic and will need more time in office.

After being elected into office in February 2019, Sserunjogi only had between then and April 2020 to implement his manifesto before a total lockdown was announced to curb the COVID-19 pandemic that was ravaging the world.

But whether the electorate share the same sentiments will be discovered today when the federation holds its elective Annual General Meeting at Onomo Hotel, Nakasero.

Sserunjogi will have to fight for his seat against Berkley Reloaded team manager Gordon Gumisiriza.

The post of president and that of Women Commissioner are the only ones being contested for.

Hudson Ssegamwenge, Aggrey Mbonye and Arnold Katabi will return to office unopposed as Vice President -Administration, Vice President -Finance and Vice President -Marketing respectively.

Patricia Ayebare and Mande Baker Kyambadde are also unopposed on the posts of Youths Commissioner and Vice President -Technical and Competitions respectively.

The other contested slot will have Racheal Atuhairwe Ainamasiko facing off with Mariam Birungi to replace Sandra Munduru Ulanga Women Commissioner.

Don’t gamble

Sserunjogi believes he is the tried and tested candidate and, in a televised debate on Monday, advised the electorate to make the right choice.

“Don’t gamble your future,” the incumbent warned.

Sserunjogi’s four years were not only affected by the Covid-19 lockdowns but also struggles to have national teams properly funded by the National Council of Sports for major events.

While the Silverbacks defeated Nigeria 80-68 for their biggest victory at Afrobasket in 2021, and went on to finish sixth, the team had travelled with no prior training and had financial challenges in Kigali, Rwanda.

The story of the Silverbacks struggling for funding stretched to the Fiba Basketball World Cup Qualifiers that concluded in February when the team travelled to Luanda Angola with no single shilling from the government.

Sserunjogi, an Advocate of the High Court of Uganda and Managing Partner of Magna Advocates, insists government must not run away from its responsibilities to heap them on national federations.

“National teams are a responsibility of government and we must continue to urge them to fund these teams,” Sserunjogi noted.

While Gumisiriza agrees with his opponent on that matter, he believes more can be done to interest corporate companies to share the burden.

“The biggest problem is that we have not sold ourselves enough. We are entirely dependent on government,” Gumisiriza, a farmer and businessman opined.

But finding sponsors for a Silverbacks team that barely plays at home due to lack of proper infrastructure is a problem for which Fuba is yet to get a solution.

The team has to play games away from Uganda most of the time, making it hard to attract local partners.

Sserunjogi’s previous manifesto focused mainly on grassroots development, capacity building and finding a home for Ugandan basketball.

There have been more schools’ competitions introduced especially at Primary School level to introduce the sport to children at a younger age and coaches, referees continue to get trainings but there is no Fuba home yet.

“We have engaged government and applied for a piece of land along Entebbe road where we plan to have our home,” Sserunjogi revealed.

A Fuba technical center with an indoor facility, outdoor courts and other amenities seated on 20 acres of land is what the incumbent has in mind.

He believes by the time his four years of office come to an end, sufficient progress should have been made in that direction.

We can do better

But Gumisiriza is talking big. First, he is exasperated by the fact that good Ugandan players are hard to come by in the country and pins that on the federation’s failure to oversee talent identification and spreading the game beyond the capital.

He says National Basketball League teams should be able to run their own league while also playing home and away games by end of 2024.

How will that happen yet teams cannot even pay their players and coaches? The challenger believes it is a matter of buying more equipment, training more officials and helping teams that have grounds standardize them to host home games and generate revenue.

But while teams running the league sounds like a good idea, it was sold to top flight clubs before and they all trashed it.

Lower division teams, however, run their own league with Fuba doing a supervisory role.

“There is going to be a sacrifice. Fuba has to facilitate the process of taking the game to the fans,” Gumisiriza told Score.

Sserunjogi won the last election with 37 votes against his then challenger, Grace Kwizera’s 24.

The former extended an olive branch to continue working with the latter, who remained as part of the National Teams Committee.

Saturday’s election will have the candidates fighting for 56 votes and Sserunjogi, who served two terms as Fuba Vice President -Administration before becoming president, will be hoping to build on the 37 he had from the 2019 election.

The magic number this time round is 29. Whoever gets to 29 votes before the other during vote counting will take office for the next four years.