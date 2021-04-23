Ssimbwa contract impasse threatens URA title ambition

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

As the final StarTimes Uganda Premier League bend draws nigh, there appears to be more speculation over Sam Ssimbwa’s future at URA.

Ssimbwa’s contract expires on June 30, but at the moment, the league title challenge and contract stand are constantly pronounced in the same breath.

Incidentally, URA, jostling for the top slot with Vipers, wrap up their season against Myda at Ndejje on June 30.

“My contract situation has not stopped me from planning to win a double for URA this season. At the moment I'm focused at keeping at the top of the table and winning this season's title which is becoming a reality every passing day,” Ssimbwa told SCORE.

This afternoon, the Tax Collectors visit charged up Soltilo Bright Stars that stunned title challengers Express at Kavumba in their last match.

There is still the possibility that Ssimbwa, formerly at SC Villa, Express and KCCA, would want a longer stay in case he wins a trophy to reap from his player assemblage that has improved and morphed into national beaters over the past three seasons he has been in charge.

Advertisement

Fixtures hamper contract talks

According to URA chief executive Henry Mayeku, the congested nature of the league and Uganda Cup fixtures has denied them ample time to solve Ssimbwa issue once and for all.

“Currently our focus is on the league title. We’ve a good relationship with Ssimbwa and he has not come to tell us he needs a contract extension neither have we told him about the same,” he said.

“The challenge is that we have a title league schedule that requires playing a game after a few days and then unwinding. The other problem is that he has no representative and it is him that negotiated the contract.”

He believes they will that both parties will agree soon because they are coming from ‘Covid-19 times’ and have lasting “trust” between each other.

Lately, Ssimbwa was reportedly stripped of powers over club transfer business – a move Mayeku says streamlined the club and birthed harmony.

“The recruitment of players should be within the strategy of the club. I manage the process and value chain that includes the coach, finance, marketing departments and accounting officer (chairman) that must now be involved player signings,” Mayeku said.

“Previously, we couldn’t justify our recruitments as we signed and released players within one year.”

Enter KCCA return

Ssimbwa does not shy about dream to return to KCCA in the future. With the Kasasiro Boys are experimenting with Morley Byekwaso after Mike Mutebi’s dismissal, talk is rife that a July reunion is possible.

“If KCCA offer a better package, we can’t go to war with them. We don’t stop people from going for their best aspirations. Ssimbwa is our coach and he hasn’t told us he is not comfortable here. We need to do first things first,” Mayeku said.

Uganda Premier League

TODAY | 4pm LIVE* on SANYUKA TV

Police vs. Myda

Bright Stars vs. URA

UPDF vs. Kitara

Bul vs. Busoga Utd

Mbarara City vs. SC Villa

SUNDAY

Onduparaka vs. KCCA*

dbbosa@ug.nationmedia.com