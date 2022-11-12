St. Lawrence search for maiden UFL title, UMU yearn for more

The curtains come down on the 10th season of the Pepsi University Football League on Saturday when Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) take on St. St. Lawrence University at the Phillip Omondi stadium in Lugogo.

The match represents a clash between teams with slightly different profiles.

On hand is a St. Lawrence side whose coaches have experienced the pain of losing a final the last time was played in 2019 against a team in Uganda Martyrs that won the title in 2017.

And for St. Lawrence Assistant Coach Fred Bakisula that experience is driving them forward as they seek a first ever title.

“Our strength lies in hard work. At first people thought we were just lucky but we have again returned to the final through hard work,” Bakisula who deputises Davis Nonno, observed.

He will bank on livewire striker Bruno Bunyaga who leads the goal scoring charts with 12 goals in 10 games.

They included a goal in each semi-final leg as St. Lawrence ran out 5-1 winners on aggregate over Mubs.

The striker who has also been in prolific form in the Masaza Cup also notched a hattrick in the second leg of their 5-1 aggregate win over Kampala University in the quarterfinals.

UMU head coach Eric Kisuze insists his side’s route to the final is good motivation as they seek a second title.

“We have played against tough opponents straight from the group stages and we have managed to manoeuvre through,” Kisuze said before adding.

“This gives us so much confidence to approach the final with strength and a winning mentality. Our opponents are one of the strongest teams in the competition and having played in the final in the last edition and lost to Uganda Christian University they will come all out to win it.”

Kisuze's charges finished top of Group E with 12 points after winning four games and drawing twice.

They then eliminated Bugema University 3-2 on aggregate at the quarterfinal stage, the first leg ending 1-1 in Bugema before relying on home comfort to record a 2-1 win in Nkozi.

UMU also accounted for champions UCU in the semi-finals after 5-4 penalty shootout victory after drawing 1-1 on aggregate.

Pepsi University Football League final

Saturday at Phillip Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Uganda Martyrs (UMU) vs. St. Lawrence