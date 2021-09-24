Stallions happy with lessons as Lions roam the City

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Had the Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions beaten the City Lions in the opening match of the 2021 National Hockey League (KHC), they would be on top of the eight-team log now.

They, however, trail leaders Weatherhead (on 24 points) by two points going into the last five games of the season.

“We lost a game we should never have but since then, we’ve not dropped many points. We picked our lessons,” Stallions midfielder Stuart Kavuma said.

However, reservations remain over that as these same Stallions let Wananchi steal a point off them in a game they (Stallions) were leading 4-1 going into the final 15 minutes a fortnight ago.

KHC will also be aware of the threat the Lions present as the latter have managed to get at least a point off the Stallions in each of the last three seasons.

The City Lions, however, have their own problems after losing five of the players that helped them to that opening day win. That includes goalkeeper Richard Kaijuka, who is now with the Stallions.

“I was happy with the circle penetrations although we might have a weakness in the goalkeeper’s position,” Lions’ manager Muhammad Ali said after they lost 9-1 to Weatherhead last weekend.

Weatherhead looking up

Weatherhead, who have scored 72 goals and conceded just 10, will hope to extend their positive totals when they play their veteran side, Historicals.

Timothy Ntumba, who scored five in the reverse fixture at the start of the season and has 16 goals thus far, will be itching to get into the 20s but Historicals defender Byron Matovu has always told whoever cares to listen that: “we want our boys to win the league, that’s for sure. And while we might lose to them, no one comes here to be on the receiving end.”

The other veterans’ side KHC Originals confront Rockets, who beat them 3-0 in the first round. However, Rockets lost their talisman Raid Kiyemba to Weatherhead and have also been forced into mid-season squad reconstruction.

Speaking reconstruction, in the ladies’ category, the other sides can re-draw their targets as Wananchi are almost certain of a sixth consecutive title after opening up an unassailable lead against three of the sides. Only KHC Swans can still mathematicall catch Wananchi but they must win all remaining games, starting with Rhinos today, and hope Wananchi don’t register an extra point.

The Swans have already beaten Rhinos 2-1 twice this year, including in the first leg of round one of the Uganda Cup. However, Rhinos will be bouyed by the 1-1 draw in the second leg of the Cup.

National Hockey League

TODAY

M: Stallions vs. City Lions 11.30am

M: Originals vs. Rockets 1pm

W: Swans vs. Rhinos 2.30pm

M: Weatherhead vs. Historicals 4pm

