Stallions start season as Wananchi search groove

Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions are in the familiar territory of chasing the table toppers in men’s National Hockey League (NHL).

This time, however, it is different as Wananchi and Weatherhead are ahead because they have played two games already.

KHC, on the other hand, are only starting their season today against Rockets, who had a season opening 2-0 win over Weatherhead Historicals a fortnight ago.

The Stallions will hope for better luck in their quest for the title this season and will be buoyed by the return of coach Bernard Bwire, who was off the touchline and out of the country for two seasons.

Bwire has the task of getting to know the relatively younger squad better but the experienced core of Richard Ssemwogerere, Dulf Musoke and captain Benjamin Mkapa – who says he has taken on the mantle to guide the promise of Jordan Mpiima, Stuart Kavuma, Aaron Mutenyo and James Mugisha, among others, some of whom he played with in high school at Namilyango College.

“I accepted the captaincy mainly because of my teammates from school,” Mkapa said.

“I came into the club (2017) as a winner and won various individual awards but I now want to turn that into team accolades - that is the motivation of the boys and I want to take a lead role in it.”

Originals’ Mak test

Meanwhile, Bwire does not only have to contend with Rockets but will also play for KHC’s veterans’ side Originals, who take on Makerere University in the last match of the day.

Makerere started brilliantly with a 3-1 win over Rockets in the opening match of the season but had their stings plucked out in an 8-1 loss to Weatherhead last weekend.

The university side will be eager to show the spirit of bouncebackability against the Originals, who themselves must show more cause than last season.

But before that, Wananchi women entertain Weatherhead’s young side Gazelles.