StanChart Marathon through a recreational runner’s eyes

NAIROBI. A group of Ugandan recreational runners and I sat at one of the popular eateries near Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, indulging in one of the important activities before ‘the event’.

Carb-loading is the activity being talked about, which was punctuated by good-natured tales - the kind you indulge in with friends when nothing else in the world seems to matter.

For the uninitiated, carb-loading in athletes' circles is the consumption of a large amount of carbohydrates through food intake, usually in order to improve performance in an upcoming athletic event.

That upcoming event was the 2023 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, which wrapped up last Sunday with Kenya sweeping all race categories.

Kenyans Alphonce Kigen and Evaline Chirchir claimed the 42km golds in the men and women categories after finishing in 2:10:18 and 2:24:31 respectively. For their feats, Kigen and Chirchir went home with Shs50m each.

But at our carb-loading event some 24 hours earlier, that prize money was the least of our worries.

Run your own race

We were concerned about doing our own personal bests (PB), managing our runs to avoid injury, and finishing well.

“Are you feeling good, are you good to go, are you ready” are some of the greeting forms that characterised snap greetings everytime another friend joined in.

“I’m not in a rush,” insisted one Michael Niyitegeka, “I’ll run my own race. All that matters is finishing when my body is still good.”

Niyitegeka’s sentiments were shared by Fiona Ssozi, who was just looking forward to “enjoying the race,” while Janet Nakkazi never tired of reminding anyone who cared to listen to “run your own race.”

Nakkazi’s counsel stems from experiences of some runners who previously fell for the chase carrot only to break down because “who you are chasing did not train with you, nor did you with them.”

We were just a handful of over 100 Ugandans who thronged the Kenyan capital to run in the 20th edition of the StanChart Marathon, with several participating in the 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km.

These included business people, corporate professionals and ordinary passionate runners and humans, who just want more in life.

Stretching human limits

They would welcome the prize money if they had the means, lungs and talent to compete at that level, but they also understand and appreciate that there is more to life.

Stretching perceived human limits and continuing the journey to being the best versions of themselves provides enough drive.

For example, having started long distance runs just April this year myself, all that mattered was seeing if my body would give more than it did in my previous two races - an ultra and one full marathon.

From doing the 50km Great Escarpment Run in 6:36:52 in Hoima, running the 42km TuskerLite Rwenzori Marathon in 4:50:46 in Kasese, to another full marathon at the Stanchart event in 4:44:01 in Nairobi, I’m testament that we can do more.

Judy Boucher joins race

Of course it is not all smooth sailing, and different people use different coping mechanisms to keep going.

One coping mechanism was in full force at the halfway mark (21km) in Nairobi. This recreational runner ahead of me was clearly in some struggle.

He stopped, felt his hamstring, grunted and stretched a bit. He then placed both his hands on his waist and momentarily stared into the space ahead of him as if to ask: ‘why, why?’

Slowly, he adjusted his big headphones and the next thing I heard was him loudly breaking into Judy Boucher’s: “Send me the pillow that you dream on…”

I was feeling the distance, too, but couldn’t help but enjoy a hearty laugh as I worked up the remaining 10km ascent before doing the loop on 29km.

One of the questions I’m always asked by friends who want to start working out is ‘how do you manage to do those rigorous runs?’

Running community

From my experience, you don’t have to worry about the long, rigorous runs. You just have to start easy before thinking about marathons.

One of the best ways is to join running communities in your area, and once there, you will get all the help you need.

Running clubs in Kampala such as Team Matooke, Gutsy Bunch, Fast and Furious, Activate Uganda, Twitter Running School, as well as our own Joseph Beyanga’s ‘Joe Walker Community’ can help you on that fitness journey.

These communities will then - with time - prepare you for your other goals like checking off marathons local and international.

They all have convenient training programs that even guide you on proper dieting and hydration.

The training programs ahead of races include short, long, easy and pace runs, sprints, hill repeats, cross fit, as well as strength exercises.

One of the other questions I’m also always asked is who sponsors your trips for races, especially those out of the country.

Well, everything is on you. You buy your own air ticket, pay your own bus fare, buy your shoes and kit among others.

If I’m to use the recent Nairobi Marathon trip, for example; a bus journey, modest accommodation and food cost you Shs1.3m at the bare minimum.

Now, you don’t have to do these popular marathons in order for you to achieve your fitness and peace of mind goals. This can be achieved right where you live. Just step out.

Nairobi Marathon takeaways

Perhaps the biggest take-away from the StanChart Nairobi Marathon is the level of organisation as compared to last year.

“Overall, this was very much improved. More international standard,” agreed Activate Uganda’s Alex Matovu, who ran his full marathon in 3:20:56.

From the routes, water and washroom points, morale points with entertainment, everything seemed to fall in line with international standards.

The entire Southern Bypass in Nairobi was closed off the midnight of race day until 2pm on Sunday to ensure nothing came in the way of the marathon.

Perhaps the one area organisers will have to improve on is clearing of the final two kilometres to the finish line of human traffic.

Most full marathon runners had to shove their way through throngs of walking people to the finish line, quite an anticlimax after a 42km toll.

Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon 2023 results

42km men

1. Alphonce Kigen (KEN) 2:10:18

2. Moses Mwangi (KEN) 2:10:26

3. Lameck Kibiwot (KEN) 2:11:00

12. Abraham Kiplimo (UGA) 2:16:04

30. Benard Brian Monisak (UGA) 2:21:18

42km women

1. Evaline Chirchir (KEN) 2:24:31

2. Aurelia Jerotich (KEN) 2:26:49

3. Sheila Chepkech (KEN) 2:27:16

16. Josephine Magoba Makuyi (UGA) 2:46:15

43. Desire Mutebi (UGA) 3:51:49