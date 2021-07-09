Standout XI from UPL 2020/21 season

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

Express were officially crowned winners of the Startimes Uganda Premier League 2020/2021 season on Thursday.

The season was prematurely ended after the second wave of Covid-19 forced Fufa into invoking the 75 percent rule on force majeure with the country locked down for 42-day and all sporting activities indefinitely on hold.

The decision denied fans the opportunity to see to one of the tensest finish to the season in the history of local football – in which the top three teams in Express (58), URA (57) and Vipers (56) were separated by just two points with four rounds of matches to play.

However, while the remaining four games could have still produced star performers, the league games covered had produced standout performances from a cast of players.

Yunus Sentamu’s goal scoring form that saw him hit the back of the net 16 times despite joining Vipers five games into the troubled season was one for the ages. But Eric Kambale threatened to dim Sentamu’s shine with 12 goals in the second part of the season. But there was more to the season than just goals.



Goalkeepers

Matthias Muwanga

A return of 13 clean sheets in 24 games is a decent return by any standards for a goalkeeper. That is the statistic, the best in the league, which accompanies Mathias Muwanga’s season as Express won the league title.

Beyond the stats, this was a season when Muwanga, who was chosen the best UPL goalkeeper in 2016, appeared to recover his best form after missing half of the previous season with a back problem.

While not flashy, Muwanga’s game reading and communication provided an assured presence, missing just two league games of the 26 played.

Notable metion

Bright Stars custodian Simon Tamale was another standout performer after making the most of injuries to Godwin Bbuule and Benson Wagima to force his way into the starting team.

Benjamin Nyakoojo

Defenders

Benjamin Nyakoojo (URA)

The burly central defender is the byword for hardwork. His tenacious tackling and aerial ability forced coach Sam Ssimbwa to break up the otherwise solid defensive partnership of Hood Mulikyi and Paul Mbowa. Also contributed a couple goals to the URA cause and has been completely different player to the one that featured for Vipers and Masavu.

Murushid Juuko (Express)

Enoch Walusimbi might be the captain at Express and actually put in a decent shift as a right back or as part of a three-man defence.

But the experience of Murushid Juuko was evident as the Cranes defender created a fear factor among the opposition attackers.

His steadfastness, good game reading and good partnership with Isa Lumu formed the bedrock of a defensive line that conceded the least number of goals (13) by the time the league was truncated with Express left with four rounds of matches to play.

Hassan Mahmood (Police)

An intelligent game reader, Mahmood is also aggressive and strong in tackles and brought more assuredness to a Police team intent on playing out from the back under coach Abdallah Mubiru. The former Onduparaka defender chipped in with six league goals, including a memorable hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Mbarara City in March.

He edges out Bright Stars’ central defender Andy Kyambadde.

Midfielders

Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United)

Mugulusi’s excursions with the national U-20 team, the Hippos, coupled with school schedule as well as injuries, limited him to just 14 league appearances.

The diminutive playmaker however still played a starring role to help Busoga United stay afloat.

He starred in the 1-0 away win over Wakiso Giants, set up the winner for Shaka Ssozi in the 2-1 win over Kitara before executing Onduparaka to finish with four goals, two assists and three man of the match awards.

What the playmaker lacks in size, he more than makes up for with game intelligence, movement and a strong work ethic.



Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers)

A consistent performer who dislodged Siraje Sentamu from the defensive midfield position that he had made his own. With good physique, Byaruhanga also boasts a superb passing range, industry and also has an eye for goal. He was sorely missed while on duty with the Hippos.

Shafic Kagimu (URA)

The playmaker has been of the three-standout players of the season with his ability to dominate games and unlock defences. The Tax Collectors’ captain added consistency and numbers to his game, scoring nine goals and six assists (some sumptuous like the back-heel for Cromwel Rwothomio’s goal against Vipers) .

Five of the nine goals arrived in the second round for the ambidextrous Kagimu.

Steven Mukwala (URA)

Joseph Akandwanaho (Bright Stars)

A constant threat to all opposition defences throughout the season. The former Nyamityobora left footed wide-man was a breath of fresh air with his incisive dribbling and work-rate. He finished the season with eight goals and five assists after going off the boil in the second half. But there is surely more to come.

Forwards

Yunus Sentamu (Vipers)

Few doubt the goal scoring ability of Yunus Sentamu although many wondered if he might have lost his touch after a close to two-year sabbatical. The striker, however, showed he still has goal scoring instinct, topping the charts with 16 goals despite only starting his season with the league five games old. They came in all forms too from sumptuous volleys to taps-ins and headers.



Steven Mukwala (URA)

Having emerged league top scorer with 13 goals the previous season with Maroons, there were doubts about whether Mukwala could cut it at a title-chasing club.

While his finishing can still improve, a tally of 14 goals represents more than a decent statistic.

Eric Kambale (Express)

The forward has been in and out of Wankulukuku for the last three seasons but finally appeared to be settled, culminating in an explosive end to the season.

Probably the best header of the ball in the league, Kambale also scored a variety of goals mainly in the second round in which he found the back of the net 12 times to finish with 15 goals, one behind Sentamu but few would have bet against him scoring more.