Stars eager to shine Brighter

If there is a choice the management of Soltilo Bright Stars must be proud of - ending the last and heading into the new StarTimes Uganda Premier League (UPL) season – it is that of appointing Baker Mbowa as coach last year.

The former Proline coach was confirmed on a three-year-deal August last year, bringing to an end uncertainty that had first seen coach Fred Kajoba leave for Vipers before his interim replacement, Paul Kiwanuka, later followed suit.

Mbowa’s first of his three-year-contract with Bright Stars saw him drastically improve the side’s competitiveness and drive, even contributing some players to the national team.

Impressive push

A team that finished in 12th place on the league table on 29 points - just five above relegation – the season before last ended up flexing muscles with eventual champions Express, URA, Vipers and KCCA in standings.

Two victories stood out as Mbowa’s side defied the odds to finish fifth on 42 points, six behind KCCA just above them.

First, they conquered Express 2-1 Kavumba as the Red Eagles battled for the title late April before inflicting a 2-0 defeat to KCCA nine days later. They won 11 matches, drew nine and lost seven.

In the end, the final straight was a feat of its own, and Bright Stars and Mbowa can only hope to maintain the standards or even aim higher entering the new season.

Mbowa told Daily Monitor, then, that “the magic” was his players “following instructions and having an insatiable hunger for success.”

He also paid tribute to his technical team. “It is a well-balanced team able to achieve more,” said Mbowa.

The goals

On the pitch, especially in attack, Mbowa’s charge was being spearheaded by tested stars like 12-goal hero Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte and Joseph Akandwanaho, who netted eight of his own in the league.

“I told them they are all national team material,” explained Mbowa, adding, “if they play their best football, and that reawakens the fighting spirit.”

In the end, Simon Tamale and Akandwanaho were called up to the Cranes team that played South Africa in a friendly match.

Senkatuka back

But therein lies question marks as Mbowa has since lost his top scorers Ssekamatte to league newcomers Arua Hill and Akandwanaho to champions Express. Those are 20 league goals we are talking of.

But to counter that, Bright Stars have welcomed their former captain Nelson Senkatuka from Moghreb Athletic Tetouan in Morocco.

Although the forward struggled to make it count up north, he is known as Mr Goals in the local league and he will surely lead the charge at Kavumba.

They have also sought to bring in some experience in the midfield, and using their Japanese ownership connections brought in 34-year-old Kushida Kazuto, who was playing for Thailand side Chonburi. Hassan Matovu arrives from KCCA to bolster the goalkeeping department.

Founded in 1997, Bright Stars will be marking their ninth year in top flight football having been promoted after winning the 2012/13 Fufa Big League title.

The club was in September 2017 traded with Japan international Keisuke Honda, through his management company - the Honda Estilo, buying a controlling stake.

Soltilo Bright Stars

Founded: 1997

Home ground:

Kavumba

Chairman:

Ronie Mutebi

Head coach:

Baker Mbowa

Promoted: 2012/13

Best finish: 5th

Last season: 5th

Soltilo Bright Stars players in

Goalkeepers

Derrick Were (Kyetume)

Hassan Matovu (KCCA)

Defender

Dennis Omony (unattached)

Midfielders

Fiat Cleophus (Kigezi Homeboyz), Kushida Kazuto (Chonburi,Thailand)

Forwards

Matthias Okwalinga (unattached), Muhammad Kyeyune (unattached), Nelson Senkatuka (Moghreb Athletic Tetouan,Morocco)

Promoted:

Shamuran Kamya (goalkeeper)

Issa Bugembe (midfielder)

Ivan Irinimbabazi (midfielder)

Players out

Goalkeepers

Edwin Kiwanuka

Benson Wagima

Defenders

Ronald Nkonge

Sam Sekitto

Samson Mutyaba

Midfielders

Hamis Gabite

Davis Sekajja

Forwards

Joseph Akandwanaho

Sam Ssekamatte

