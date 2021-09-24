State gifts are good but they don’t lead to national sports development

By Moses Banturaki More by this Author

It has been weeks since Joshua Chepetgai and his friends returned from Tokyo laden with medals. Typically, the government gave them cars and houses.

Now though is the time to ask after years of this kind of gesture, what has changed. I believe nothing has changed. It is all elaboration and the lesson to pick from here is that progress doesn’t not naturally follow after the flourish has died down.

It could be argued that these gestures have inspired many to take to the hills of Kapchorwa. And isn’t it true that our sporting achievements seem to be on the high these days? Surely that isn’t a coincidence?

hen I look back a couple of months, I see a final at the U-20 Afcon. I see our best Olympic haul ever. I see our highest landing at a basketball or volleyball continental tournament.

But are they the result of motivation emerging out of these elaborate gifts we give out? Do the two cars Chepetgai has received already boost the development of the individual or the sport?

There is a thin line between a gesture becoming as mainstream as these state gifts and it being hollowed out into an empty gesture. It is much easier to appear to have the right credentials than to try and get to a root cause of a problem.

And the speed at which these gestures are made and consumed makes them even more likely to be taken in a sort of cultural marketplace where politics is literally an accessory. It is common enough to observe that these political gestures are too easily commercialised. But today there is a more insidious risk: that we will mistake this for winning.

We aren’t winning. Our challenges still prevail, and they are that sports just doesn’t get enough care. We have no training facilities, coaches, or development programs. We don’t rank the funding of sports at all, and it is just too scandalous that it took last minute interventions to save our Basketballers from the ultimate humiliation in Kigali, for example.

Joshua Chepetgai is on a solo run trying to do what the Government ought to be doing and that just doesn’t feel right. We must all rise and demand change of us. We should also be careful not to mistake one-off grand gestures as all it takes because it isn’t.

Chepetgai brings awareness to the lack of facilities. And that indeed is an important early stage of bringing any change. But that is only part of how change happens. The rest of the time it is about policy, budget allocation, sacrifice, interest, and the bloody-minded intention like the one we see in Rwanda.

So, over the last couple of weeks Chepetgai has moved around with a digital begging tin for his training facility. He has invested a lot in the project himself and that has kind of given it momentum.

I guess the power of social media has shamed those conscious of their image into contributing. This isn’t a bad thing per se, but it exposes the fleeting nature of our wedding harambee approach to getting things done in this country.

Someone once called it all icing and no cake. That any ground won here is illusory. That the success of Chepetgai’s fundraiser while welcome is only partial. It doesn’t address the ills of Basketball or Volley. And that is precisely why I am convinced these are matters that the central government alone can and must address.

So, by all means, gift our champions with cars and houses but treat these gestures as nourishments: pointless until the ground is tilled, and the seeds of national sport development are planted country wide.

