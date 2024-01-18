Stephen Sunday: ex-footballer rocking the fitness world

About 10 years ago, when Stephen Sunday walked into a gym for the first time, having a chiseled abdomen or biceps was never his goal. All he needed was strength to become a better footballer—playing as a right winger or a striker—with a dream of breaking through to the Uganda Cranes.

If flying his national flag was his major dream, in football he had chosen a very long or wrong route. Because bodybuilding and fitness has proven a shortcut to international stardom.

Sunday mentions no honours for all the years he tried his luck at the beautiful game but within just five years into the fitness industry, he landed his first title after just four near-misses. And soon, the man famed as the King of Abs, won the Mr Body Of Africa category at the Mr Africa International 2023 Championships—his biggest crown.

Rickie Mannie, the renowned Nigerian TikTok influencer, took the overall title among 32 participants from 32 countries in the virtual event on October 19.

Pitch to gym

2023 was Sunday’s third competing at Mr Africa International, a highly rated event, whose organisers are based in London. In 2021, his debut, he finished among the top five, which gave him the chance to compete in 2022. He finished among the top three, which automatically qualified him to the 2023 edition.

“In 2021, I just wanted to raise the Ugandan flag; to represent my country in any sport at the international stage,” Sunday told Score via WhatsApp.

For most of his days at St. Stephen’s Primary School in Kisugu, Kampala, Kibubura Primary School and Oxford High School, both in Ibanda, and Newcastle High School in Kansanga, Sunday’s sport was football. And he first stepped into a gym in 2013 to improve on his strength as a forward.

“But as a student I found it really expensive to pay the gym fees, so I was not that serious until 2017,” he said.

Sunday played for Kiwafu Celtic Club before a two-week trials with Jogoo Young, the youth side of 16-time national league champions SC Villa.

In 2017, he became more regular, doing gym almost every day. In 2018, he became a personal trainer. And soon, he got his first job as an instructor at a gym called Azmarino in Kansanga, a posh Kampala neighbourhood.

From 2019 to 2021, Sunday was an instructor at Fitness Junction Gym at Forest Mall in Lugogo, which he calls a dream job.

Fazal Karim, the Fitness Junction owner, remembers “a very passionate small boy,” who wanted to be an instructor at such a high-end gym.

“We could not hire him on those terms, immediately. We gave him a training and then a platform to conduct the abs classes,” Karim told Score. Kenneth Ogullei, was one of his students. Sunday lured him into his classes when he weighed 105kg. But in about a year, Ogullei shed over 20kg.

Karim said Sunday had good personal relations and keenness to learn and within about six months of internship, he was confirmed as an instructor. “Still, he continued training and always shared brilliant ideas,” Karim said.

“I am in touch with Sunday, and other former trainers working abroad. I’m happy seeing them rise to international standards.”

Busier with dumbbells and treadmills, Sunday quit football in 2018 and edited his sporting dreams.

“My dream was to play for Uganda Cranes. Now I wanted to become Mr Kampala, one day; to earn a title through my hard work, which later happened in 2022 after four bodybuilding competitions without winning.”

Sunday won the Men’s Physique crown at the Mr 2022 Central Uganda Bodybuilding Championships at ISK Gym in Ndeeba, another Kampala suburb.

In September 2023, he had resettled in Frankfurt, Germany and could not defend his title. But no regrets, after all, a month later, he clinched the Body of Africa 2023 title.

“Winning this prestigious title was a dream come true. I felt indebted to represent my country and being a role model to the younger generation, which gives me personal fulfillment. Meanwhile, I’m very grateful for the support and love from my countrymen and elsewhere.”

Fitness nerd

By looks Sunday passes for those Hollywood stars whose bodies are every man’s envy. It’s a product of real work. Sunday is a fitness trainer, athletic coach, model, physique athlete. In just 2023 he did three Hyrox editions: in Cologne, Hamburg and Frankfurt and finished among the Top 10 of the NPC Worldwide event.

Hyrox—World Fitness Series—combines workouts and runs in a certain time. Speed and endurance are key to accomplish say, eight kilometres and eight exercises—each exercise separated by a kilometre.

Sunday would like the Ugandan fitness industry to replicate such ideas, but it lacks unity to stage say, a fitness festival, which would attract big sponsorship. He also imagines fitness trainers’ awards with big prizes, a minimum wage for a certified trainer, among other ideas he has learnt from Europe.

The future

“Winning this title has encouraged me to be more ambitious than before,” Sunday said. “It has helped keep in touch with my role models and getting opportunities to work with international modeling agencies.

And the path to ultimate fitness has somehow reunited Sunday with his first love—football. This year, finishing his Masters in Football Strength and Conditioning coaching course, is a top priority, in addition to enriching his network across the world.

“I also want to continue advertising the beauty of my country Uganda and Africa internationally and many more plans that I can’t share at the moment. Basically, I just want to grow as a person,” Sunday said.

“I would like to go beyond my limits; to inspire everyone around me and keep learning. I want to keep representing my country in different sports which I didn’t achieve in football.”

SUNDAY’S BEST SHOWS

Winner: Men's physique, Mr Central Uganda Bodybuilding 2022

Top 3 Beach Body: Mr Africa International 2022

1hr:18mins: Hyrox World Fitness Race Cologne, 2023

Top 10: NPC Worldwide Germany

1hr:15mins: Hyrox, Hamburg, 2023