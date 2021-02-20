Stragglers Myda hold Mutebi’s fate

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Mike Mutebi could count himself lucky. With pressure and speculation concerning his future at 13-time league champions KCCA in overdrive, basement dwellers Myda’s arrival to the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo couldn’t have come at a better time.

The only downside is that such a “sure win” match can turn out to be the noose handed to Mutebi if he cannot negotiate past the Malaba-based stragglers of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League today.

It is tolerable to lose SC Villa, URA and Bul but not against Myda, who are yet to win in a topflight match in their maiden season.

They have only scored 10 goals and conceded 23 and take consolation that fellow debutants Kitara are “slightly worse” off.

Ahead to the match, Mutebi is using positives from the draw with Express that came after three straight losses by the team that started the league at a canter, winning three in three, including a 7-0 mauling of Onduparaka.

“There was visible improvement in the Express game and we can build on that,” Mutebi told SCORE, citing the one-all draw that was more due to Express’ wastefulness than anything.

Of concerned is Brian Aheebwa’s goal drought and the sudden absence of flair in the team.

“Our lads are not comfortable with the ball. We demand extra effort from players getting a second chance like Keziron Kizito and Juma Balinya to stand up and be counted. When the team clicks again, goals will naturally come for Aheebwa.”

But Myda’s recent efforts in losses to SC Villa and URA shows that Samadu Musafiri’s side do not lie on their back. Paul Musamali, Norman Ogiki and Ibrahim Nsimbe can trouble any team on their day.

Rwothomio’s guns blazing

URA coach Sam Ssimbwa is expected to experiment with the attacking duo of Cromwel Rwothomio and Steven Mukwala against Wakiso Giants in Ndejje.

Rwothomio grabbed a hat-trick in Wednesday’s 3-2 win at Myda to keep the Tax Collectors within the top.

Express invade Jinja seeking to avoid the fate of KCCA who were felled by Bul last week.

“I need to figure out a way to convert the many chances we create. To win trophies, we must win games we dominate,” Express coach Wasswa Bbosa said.

