Swimmers in race against time as major competitions draw close

Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) will next Saturday hold national time trials to aid its selection processes for upcoming continental and international competitions.

Usually, USF, which has not held a club competition since end of 2019, would do its selection basing on results from their National Championships but these have been postponed twice this year.

They initially had to happen in June to aid selection for the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics but coaches felt swimmers were not ready to engage top gear after over a year in a lockdown that was imposed in March 2020 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We acknowledge that it is pointless to have an event when people have not trained,” USF president Moses Mwase said.

Fortunately, Fina – the world swimming body – relaxed its wild card rules allowing Kirabo Namutebi, a home-grown swimmer who had been on a training scholarship in Russia, go to the Olympics, where she posted a new 50m freestyle long-course national record of 26.63.

However, her counterpart Atuhaire Ambala, who had returned home from his Thailand scholarship before Covid hit, went to Tokyo in the thick of the pandemic’s adverse effects. He hardly trained en route to clocking 54.23, some microseconds off his long-course national record of 53.89 in the 100m freestyle.

National team selection

Suffice to note that while the lockdown was lifted in September 2020, swimming, like many other sports, struggled to emerge until the new year because of the stringent guidelines that required athletes to test at least once every fortnight.

The nationals were pushed to September but another lockdown was imposed at the end of June for six weeks leading to another postponement till November.

“National trials in November would be late,” Mwase said as he confirmed the trials as part of the national team selection process for the October 11-17 Cana Senior and Junior Championships in Ghana plus the December 16-21 World Short-course Championships in Abu Dhabi - UAE.

The postponement also means that swimmers lose out on another qualification event that would have been the Cana Zone III Championships hosted in Kampala but will now be cancelled.

“We are going to communicate formerly that we have cancelled the event.

“However, we have learnt that Zone IV will hold theirs ‘virtually’. Countries can host their own events then share results to a central place where they can be tallied. We could consider that too for Zone III,” Mwase said although he was not sure

Uganda’s November nationals would beat the deadline for sharing times with Zone IV.

Selection

Meanwhile, next weekend’s trials will attract swimmers aged 14 and above as the junior events at the continental showpiece are for only girls born between 2004 and 2007 and boys born 2003 and 2006.

In the recent past, USF have required their swimmers abroad to return home for the national trials before they can be considered for international competitions but “we are suspending that requirement due to Covid-19,” Mwase said.

Instead times made by swimmers wherever they are will be considered as USF have set September 18 as their deadline for collecting results before the selection process commences.

The quartet of Shane Birungi, Sophia Nagayi, Karimah Katemba and John Kafumbe, who yesterday left Uganda for the September 11-17 ISF (International Schools Sports Foundation) U-15 World Schools Games in Serbia, will have the times made in Belgrade considered.

Fadhil Saleh will have his times at this week’s South Africa Invitational Championships in Pietermaritzburg considered too while Avice Meya and Jesse Ssengonzi can send in their times from Taiwan and USA respectively, too.

Ambala and Namutebi could have their times from the Olympics considered for the Cana Seniors if they are available but the latter and her brother Tendo Mukalazi have set a couple of short course national records (NR) recently in Kazan.

It is a race against time but the national competitions around the world could yet offer USF some reprieve.

HOW THEY PERFORMED

Tendo Mukalazi

50m free 23.81 (NR)

50m fly 26.20 (NR)

50m back 28.00

100m free 52.45 (NR)

Kirabo Namutebi

50m free 26.42 (NR)

50m fly 29.23 (NR)

50m back 31.34 (NR)

50m breast 33.87 (NR)

