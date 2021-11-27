Table of men: Kambale tipped to shake off challenge from Vipers duo

In a week’s time, local football fanatics will witness perhaps the most competitive and emotionally charged Airtel Fufa Men’s Player of the Year Award contest since the 2017 edition.

The 2017 contenders, Muzamir Mutyaba, Geoffrey Sserunkuma, and Taddeo Lwanga were all befitting award materials.

Yet, to-date, many fans and pundits alike are still baffled by how Mutyaba trumped teammate Sserunkuma, whose 32 goals had guided KCCA to the league and cup double and had already bagged the best league player prize car the same year.

Both were awesome as Mike Mutebi’s side broke the continent group stage glass ceiling.

With that in mind, it is impossible to call just who of Eric Kambale (Express), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), and Aziz Kayondo (Vipers) will take home the grand car prize on December 4 at Speke Resort-Munyonyo.

Express striker Eric Kambale is the standout candidate after notching 15 goals as the Red Eagles sailed to their first Uganda Premier league title in nine years.

He contributed two more goals as Wasswa Bbosa’s Red Eagles claimed their first Cecafa Kagame Cup title in Tanzania in August.

Express made the Uganda Cup semifinal courtesy of Kambale’s input and he was again on the scoresheet as the club faced early elimination in the Caf Champions League at the hands of Al Merrikh of Sudan.

It was beyond debate whether Kambale would make the final three-man shortlist on Wednesday as URA’s Shafik Kagimu and last season’s top scorer Yunus Ssentamu fell victims.

“The nomination makes me believe that my contribution for Express last season was noticed and appreciated. It was the best season I have ever had and my sacrifice will be rewarded if I win the grand prize,” Kambale told Score.

“It will be a tight contest but I’m grateful for Ugandan football for embracing me and giving me a launchpad to achieve my professional dream.”

Byaruhanga thrives as poster boy

There have been valid calls for one of the Vipers and Uganda Cranes’ new-found midfield jewel Bobosi Byaruhanga to win the award.

To some, he embodies the ‘present and future’ of Ugandan football while others believe his time to shine is still far ahead.

Byarunga was part of the U-20 team (Hippos) that reached the finals of Afcon in Mauritania. He was named the best midfielder for his two goals that guided Vipers to the Uganda Cup triumph.

Awarded the MVP gong of the inaugural Startimes Uganda Premier League All-Star game, Byaruhanga has been a mainstay in Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic’s team in the World Cup qualifiers.

The lad from Kisoro admits to drawing inspiration from past award winners Faruku Miya and Moses Waiswa.

“It is great to know that I’m one of the favourites to win. I have a dream of playing in the top leagues in Europe so I have to work hard,” the softspoken box to box midfielder told Score.

“For whatever I have achieved to this point, I owe it all to coach Abbey Mukungu (Standard High Zzana), coach Ronald Ssali (St Mary’s SS Kitende) and coach Edward Golola (formerly with Vipers).”

Kayondo the dark horse

Whatever Byaruhanga has accomplished this year, Azizi Kayondo has. If the organisers are to be believed, the online voters’ preference will be key if any of the two is to cruise home the prize car.

The marauding left-back was part of the Hippos team that reached the Afcon U-20 final before losing out to Ghana and he was named in the best XI of the tournament.

He played at the Chan tourney in Cameroon and Cecafa U-23 in Ethiopia although to less success.

Like Byaruhanga he hoisted the Uganda Cup trophy and in the Uganda Cranes in their failed bid for Fifa 2022 World Cup finals berth, making his senior debut against Rwanda at Kitende.

Asked what fuels his tank, the Kyazanga-born full-back told online website Kawowo in May that it is the desire to get over the humble background he had while growing up.

“I remember my humble background right from the Kyazanga days. I have to work hard and uplift my family using this is Allah-given football talent. Therefore, working hard is a must. I accept competition and have always listened to the coaches’ advice,” he said.

Kayondo was a surprise inclusion to many, especially compared to teammate Ssentamu, and it seems he may ride on that outside chance to even scoop the grand jackpot.

Fufa Male Footballer of the Year shortlist

Eric Kambale – Express

Date of birth: March 3, 2000

Place of birth: Bukavu-DR Congo

Citizenship: Congolese

Position: Forward

Height: 187cm / 6’ 1’’

Club: Express

Shirt number: 9

Season achievements: Uganda premier league trophy, Cecafa Kagame Cup

Azizi Kayondo – Vipers

Date of birth: October 6, 2002

Place of birth: Kyazanga, Lwengo District

Citizenship: Uganda

Height: 1,75cm

Position: Defender

Current club: Vipers

Shirt number: 23

Made debut against Rwanda)

Clubs: Vipers

Agent: Sepuya Inc Agency

Season achievements; Uganda Cup, Afcon U-20 silver medal

Bobosi Byaruhanga – Vipers

Date of birth: December 3, 2001

Place of birth: Kisoro

Citizenship: Uganda

Position: Midfield

Agent: BSG Group

Current club: Vipers

Shirt number: 18

Caps/goals: 11/0

Made Cranes debut against South Africa

Season achievements: Uganda Cup, Afcon U-20 silver medal, best midfielder of the 2020/21 Stanbic Uganda Cup, MVP of the inaugural StarTimes Uganda Premier League All-Star game

Former Nominees, Winners

2015

Kezironi Kizito Vipers

Faruku Miya Vipers

Yasser Mugerwa Pirates (SA)

*Miya won and has since moved on to play in Belgium, Croatia and Turkey

2016

Muhammad Shaban Onduparaka

Denis Onyango Sundowns (SA)

Faruku Miya Vipers

Joseph Ochaya KCCA

Erisa Sekisambu Villa

*Shaban won and now plays for Onduparaka after sojourns at Raja Casablanca, Vipers and KCCA

2017

Muzamir Mutyaba KCCA

Geofrey Sserunkuma KCCA

Taddeo Lwanga KCCA

* Mutyaba won and is now playing with Kiyovu of Rwanda

2018

Moses Waiswa Vipers

Allan Okello KCCA

Viane Ssekajugo Onduparaka

* Waiswa won and is currently at SuperSport United, SA.