Table of men: Kambale tipped to shake off challenge from Vipers duo

Eric Kambale – Express FC, and Vipers SC players Azizi Kayondo and Bobosi Byaruhanga. 

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Seven days left until the December 4 awards ceremony at which the best player will drive home in a new prize car.

In a week’s time, local football fanatics will witness perhaps the most competitive and emotionally charged  Airtel Fufa Men’s Player of the Year Award contest since the 2017 edition.

