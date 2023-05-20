Tackling the bullish age-old problem by the horns

Five schools were stopped from participating in the on-going Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) games for failing to raise enough players eligible to play at the tournament capped at under-20.

It has not been the first such incident in school sports or even age-grade competitions. Back in 2016, Uganda was expelled from the qualifiers of the 2017 under-20 World Cup finals in South Korea after being caught for age cheating.

Goalkeeper James Ahebwa had been registered to play for SC Villa in the Caf Champions League two years earlier, using a birth date of 1997. Yet for the under-20 qualifiers, he produced a passport that stated he was born in 1998.

In schools’ sports, it is even worse. The latest instalment was back in March 2023 when Royal Giants Mityana were denied visas to travel to South Africa Caf African Schools Football Championship for stuffing players in the squad beyond the competition acceptable age.

Many players are subjected to varying degrees of doubt regarding their age by onlookers yet documents show them as genuine young people.

Trusting IDs no more

The allure of fame, especially by private schools, drives many young talented people from poor backgrounds at the mercy of unscrupulous coaches and school officials.

In the past, players used to repeat classes to stay in school until the organisers of the then Copa Coca-Cola championship banned repeaters from the competition.

Such acts would change into other manipulations including swearing affidavits to change age, getting recommendation letters from Uneb, which did not carry age, forging academic documents and in some cases impersonating with other student records. Some school dropouts re-sit Primary Seven and start afresh with a new identity.

"There was a time when we got a male student presenting documents in a boy's name yet the true owner was established to be a girl," Kennedy Mutenyo, the former Promotions Manager of the Coca-Cola company that funded secondary schools football for more than two decades until 2019, said.

The lack of digital records in the country is the main driver helping unscrupulous footballers and school officials falsify ages to appear younger to get opportunities.

"Until we prioritise record keeping in a digital format easily accessible for verification, accusations of age fraud will persist," Mutenyo added.

Fufa is using a stringent club licensing, which among other requirements is the presentation of the National ID and or passport.

"National IDs are linked to a government system and it helps in reducing age cheating," Ahmed Hussein, the Fufa media manager, said in a recent interaction.

But the acceptance of affidavits of support for a change of name and age opens a big avenue for cheating

The magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans are considered more ethical than x-rays but are not a reliable tool.

Road to clean games

In 2021, the Ministry of Education and Sports developed a 5-year Digital Agenda which has had far-reaching effects on student enrolment in schools.

Schools are bound to register learners on the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal. This exercise commenced in June 2022.

The data collected by schools is supposed to serve as the baseline information for learner verification and issuance of National Identification Numbers (NINs).

Under the new lower secondary curriculum, head teachers will use the NINs to transmit learner’s school-based assessment scores to Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb). Schools are supposed to transmit the 20 per cent assessment marks of their learners to Uneb, which will be part of their final score at the end of O-Level.

This process has an accompanying photograph of the learner and the USSSA can access it for its own benefit.

Harriet Apolot, the chairperson National Organising Committee of the USSSA games said cleaning the games of age cheats is a paramount activity.

"These are age-category games and we need to protect the young players by eliminating overage players," Apolot said.

The USSSA started using an online registration portal which has helped weed out unneeded players.

But the sports minister Peter Ogwang said more serious steps needed to be carried out to end the vice.

Ogwang asked the ministry of education through the Rewards and Sanction Committee to bring to book offending head teachers.

"From today onwards, we need to leave the work of admission of learners to the head teachers. The practice has been to blame the games teachers and coaches. This must stop. It is the head teachers that must be held accountable and they need to be sanctioned by the Ministry," Ogwang said.

Justus Mugisha, the president of USSSA said they will not leave any stones unturned in cleaning the games.

"It is our mandate to do this and create an enabling environment for eligible students to play," Mugisha said.

Lost opportunities

In order to incentivise sportsmen to stay in sports, the government offers sports bonus points for admission to public universities and tertiary institutions.

The objective of the scheme is to boost the advantage and opportunity of sporting candidates at gaining admission to universities.

Although the places are still very few, 40 in total, Ogwang says it is a privilege stolen by ineligible students.

"Government is putting a lot of emphasis on sports in schools. Apart from the funding, the new sports law requires schools to prioritise sports. But for how long should genuine students miss such incentives as schools use mercenaries!" Ogwang said.

For now, optimism is high in the new system.