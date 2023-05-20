Talking points from Girls Cricket Week

Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) and Soroti Cricket Academy (SCA) can look up to the skies and be thankful that their previously conceived marriage of convenience is starting to develop into one that can bear fruits that will leave an everlasting bearing on many.

The recently concluded 2023 Girls Cricket Week – the national championship finals for the post-primary girls’ schools – in Soroti ticked boxes that will finally make UCA believe altering the script is not a bad thing after all.

Going away ‘from home’

For an elitist sport, the waters had been tested last year with the Boys Cricket Week taken to Jinja. Apart from rain playing spoilsport in the final, everything else had played out nice with the economy and tourism industry boosted three-fold in the once-upon-a-time bubbly city.

But for the sensitive gender to be taken to Soroti from at least 13 other destinations, heads must have rolled really hard to get consensus for the decision. The game changer for UCA Development Manager Davis Turinawe’s office must have been tabling the fact more than a half of Victoria Pearls and Baby Victoria Pearls as well as 20 players do successfully make the short trip in and out of Soroti City to earn mileage for their respective franchises on match days – literally every weekend.

With the unpredictable weather sweeping over the country for the tournament duration, it somewhat held fort for the competition week. The previous meets had lasted days and the fraternity didn’t hold back in letting their administrators know how they had forsaken the game’s development structures and pathway events.

Besides coming as the new haven of the game, Soroti came with a unique freshness – a thing of desire with potential at every twist and turn, glimpse and glance.

Leaps of success

Olila, who are truly champions of the East, mixed brute and finesse enroute their third title at an event that attracted the most numbers at a championship final since its inception in 2001. The last in 2022 brought together nine schools as the schools emerged from the after ruins of the Covid-19 pandemic and this 19th edition had been prepositioned to bring together the 15 finest girls cricketing schools in Uganda.

Uganda’s women’s cricket pioneers Gayaza High School and mainstays King’s College Budo withdrew at the 11th hour citing failure to field full playing squads as they had double registered players for the Soroti event as well as the Post-Primary School Ball Games in Mbarara that concurrently run together.

But they were barely missed with Soroti turning out to be a great find and one big party on and off the oval for the entire nine days. Led by record setter Proscovia Alako of Masaka SS, who blitzed 502 runs at an average of 71 and monstrous strike rate of 196 – finishing with two centuries and one half ton - the 13 schools exchanged pleasantries on the four ovals and then later mixed and mingled with lots of social buzz off it in true passionate style.

UCA were able to grow capacity in every true sense of the word; a new playing astro-turf was erected at St Mary’s Girls Secondary School – Madera. The school knows they are still rookies as justified by their tame performance.

But Turinawe, who was also the Tournament Director, will have been awed by the 90 per cent of locals used as match officials; umpires, scorers and grounds men. There were a host of young SCA female coaches and UCA development coaches, who sat in different dugouts and lent their wit to the willing schools.

SCA ensured the nights were memorable with not just the rhetoric of inspirational talkers preaching career guidance, offering non-stop mentorship and bringing in an avalanche of medical workers to carry out HIV/AIDS testing topped up with health-living talk.

Felix Musana, the SCA boss who was also the Local Organising Committee (LOC) chairman of the tournament, waved the magic wand by stopping the traffic with a couple of games, quiz, karaoke and dance night competitions.

“These provided a fun and engaging way for the girls to learn and showcase their talents off the pitch. Our non-cricketing events were a success in promoting health, education, and girl-child empowerment,” said Musana.

Plight at hand

There is no denying that women’s cricket has improved – as justified by Victoria Pearls’ recent conquests on the global scene where they’ve ascended from No.22 in the world to 20 now.

At the national finals, schools from the West continued to show they’re on the upward trajectory same as the ones from the North who have only taken to the game – hardly two years of noteworthy. The wins by Gulu High were sensationally celebrated as those by Kilembe SS and Mt Rwenzori Girls Secondary School. But the dark spot was provided by ‘supposed powerhouses’ from Central Region - Ndejje Secondary School. They were bundled out of a handball score of nine in one of the matches and only saved their blushes by scrapping into the quarterfinals. The Nile Region showed signs of stability through Iganga SS, who were happy to quietly go about their business.

Going forward UCA will have to tackle the equipment conundrum. Cricket gear is not something you buy in a supermarket and the schools showed they were in dire need of some and more. The association must explore its avenues so that they avail it in thousands if the women’s game is going to continue spreading like a ‘wildfire’. SCA have proved that with limited resources they can give so much to the nation and there is surely more from where the talent they’ve given us already came from.

With Soroti having proved to be a good host, UCA must relentlessly continue the awareness drive with a hindsight of maybe returning to the land of the Iteso for next year’s gig. The appeals to the umpire, though, remain aplenty but UCA can sway them away by digging deep for more definitive and decisive innings.

GIRLS SCHOOLS CRICKET WEEK

CUP FINAL RESULT

Light SSS 54/9 Olila HS 56/5

(Olila HS won by 5 wickets)

THIRD PLACE PLAY-OFF

Jinja SSS 105/5 Masaka SSS 84/5

(Jinja SSS won by 21 runs)

SEMI-FINALS

Olila HS 158/2 Jinja SSS 62/10

(Olila High School won by 96 runs)

Light SS 79/6 Masaka SS 53/9

(Light SS won by 26 runs)

QUARTERFINAL RESULTS

Victoria HS 39/10 Olila HS 42/1

(Olila HS won by 9 wickets)

Light SS 67/8 Kilembe SS 31/10

(Light SS won by 36 runs)

Jinja SSS 93/6 Iganga SS 37/8 [77]

(Jinja SS won by 50 runs via D/L)

Masaka SS 185/3 Ndejje SSS 39/5

(Masaka SS won by 146 runs)

TOURNAMENT HONOURS

Most Valuable Player:

Proscovia Alako (Masaka SSS)

502 runs, 13 wickets, 7 fielding dismissals, 5 POMs (2809 points)

Best Bowler:

Patricia Timong (Light SSS)

20 wickets, 4 POMs (1688 points)

Best Batter:

Muhammad Jimia (Olila HS)

227 runs, 1 POM, (738 points)

STATISTICS CORNER

Total Matches: 49

Schools: 13

Players: 192

Runs: 4,152

Wickets: 567

Boundaries: 356

Sixes: 45

25+ scores: 17

Half Tons: 4

Centuries: 2

Ducks: 247

Maidens: 134

4-wicket hauls: 18

5-wicket hauls: 7

Hat-tricks: 4

Catches: 250

Run-outs: 90

Highest Team Score:

270/1 by Masaka SS

Highest Individual Score:

198 not out by P. Alako

Best Bowling Figures:

5/1 by Pursy Nakasinde (St John's SS, Mukono)

CAST OF WINNERS

2001: Gayaza HS

2002: Gayaza HS

2003: City HS

2004: City HS

2005: Gayaza HS

2006: City HS

2007: Not Held

2008: Jinja SS

2009: Not Held

2010: Jinja SS

2011: Gayaza HS

2012: Jinja SS

2013: Jinja SS

2014: Jinja SS

2015: Kololo SS

2016: Jinja SS

2017: Jinja SS

2018: Jinja SS

2019: Olila HS

2020: Not Held

2021: Not Held

2022: Olila HS