Talking points from the hockey season

Alaro’s love affair with the league

Winnie Alaro has won the women’s National Hockey League (NHL) for eight consecutive seasons since 2015.

The defender, who has had a run in Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Swans’ midfield in the just concluded 2023 season, has also won it six times as a defender with Wananchi and once with Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU).

With KHC, this season, Alaro has won four of the five available trophies, ceding only the Independence Cup to Wananchi.

Swans’ wide squad

With a long hockey season that runs from February to December and sometimes spills into January of the next year, it is important to have consistent players.

However, it is also inevitable to lose players, especially in the women’s teams, to greener pastures, education, injuries and family reasons.

Swans saw their strikers Angela Nakintu and Weike Rigoli leave midway through the season. Some other players like Franziska Mesenbrink, Immaculate Nakku, Judith Mirembe, Desire Mukisa, Elizabeth Zikusooka, Margaret Nassiwa, Pauline Achom and even Alaro missed some moments of the seasons.

But they consistently managed to raise a team with several match winners as their squad had about 30 players.

As their rivals like Wananchi and DCU struggled to show up consistently every week and even for the case of the latter, gave away walkovers, KHC’s wide squad just kept rolling towards their shared goal of winning their first ever league title.

But can they do it again?

Key to retaining those trophies, for KHC, will be retaining their squad and finding the right balance. As they say, it is easier to get to the top but the challenge is in staying there.

When cracks appeared in the Wananchi squad in 2022, they could not even put up a fight as they lost the title to DCU. DCU then failed to keep their squad motivated and lost the title to KHC, who must now show they picked lessons as Weatherhead and Wananchi-HDF (Hockey Dreams Foundation) seem to have squads that can pose the right questions for seasons to come.

Weatherhead earn another double

For the men’s league, most squads found consistency in selection. It is hard to come across any players that missed the season for extended periods.

But where Wananchi, for example, had to keep bedding in new talent, Weatherhead had the maturity of a core of players that have been together since 2017 to deliver the title – albeit on goal difference.

The sides had 50 points apiece in the league but Weatherhead showed superiority by winning the Uganda Cup 4-3 last weekend to complete the double. Such was their dominance that their goal difference of 124, after scoring 136 goals and conceding just 12, was greater than the 122 goals that KHC Originals conceded.

However, there have been double winners on both men and women’s sides since the Cup was introduced in 2021.

Rockets fade away

The men’s league can only get more competitive if more sides are able to take points off the top three.

Rockets took points off KHC and showed in their 2-1 and 2-0 losses to Wananchi and Weatherhead respectively that they were looking upward but at the tail end of the season, they lost to City Lions and Makerere University to show they had run out of steam.

The latter two did nothing to upset the odds but Badgers will be happy that their debut seasons saw them finish ahead of Weatherhead Titans, Thunders and Originals.

Team of the season

Men 3-2-3-2

Goalkeeper: Charles Ekapolon (Weatherhead)

With nine clean sheets in 18 games, Ekapolon had a good season. And was the only consistent keeper as other sides kept using theirs as outfield players sometimes

Defenders:

Samuel Mwesigwa (Weatherhead)

Lugogo is suffering a dearth of defenders but Mwesigwa stands steady and is in ahead of teammate Brian Okodi and former KHC teammate Richard Ssemwogerere, who is only out because KHC Stallions did not compete this year

Elias Okello (Wananchi)

The young man has grown and overcome jitters. He is also versatile

Peter Walusansa (Weatherhead)

Not the most talented but covers up for his deficiencies with hard tackles and runs

Midfielders

Ashraf Tumwesigye (Weatherhead)

He shields his defence like no other

Alfred Agaba (KHC Stallions)

Helped Weatherhead in defence in the first half of the season then moved to KHC, where he was vital in midfield and set-pieces

Attacking midfield

Emmanuel Baguma (Wananchi)

He runs the show game after game

Shafik Byamukama (Wananchi)

Very skillful and hardly loses the ball. That is what makes him our most valuable player.

Emmanuel Musinguzi (Wananchi)

Has a great change of pace and is deadly in set plays

Forwards

Collines Batusa (Weatherhead)

An efficient drag flicker and probably every team has faced the wrath of his backhand en route to scoring 31 goals

Jordan Achaye (Wananchi)

Everyone loves a striker that likes to get involved in play then gets on the end of moves. No wonder he was the top scorer.

Women: 2-3-3-2

We shall take this formation because hardly any defenders have stood out. KHC Swans dominated every defence and theirs was hardly tested

Goalkeeper: Melissa Namuleme (KHC Swans)

Nine of KHC’s 10 clean sheets in 14 games speak for themselves but Namuleme is a match winner in close games

Defenders

Bridget Baine (KHC Swans)

I still haven’t watched a defender in Lugogo so committed in defending penalty corners

Vanessa Abeja (KHC Swans)

Swans’ best defender this season has to get in. But also because she is adding goals and assists to her name

Midfielders

Juliet Babirye (Wananchi HDF)

The HDF midfield twins Babirye and Janet Nakato are a marvel. If only one scores during a game, the other cries inconsolably. But Babirye is more committed to defending and would shield our two-man defence

Winnie Alaro (KHC Swans)

She must be Lugogo’s most decorated female player

Sanne Swinkles (KHC Swans)

If the weather is on her side, this Dutch midfielder can influence and win games on her own

Attacking midfield

Jolly Alimo (Wananchi)

Put Alimo anywhere on pitch and she will still be effective

Lucky Akello (KHC Swans)

An infectious winner. Akello demands that every move goes through her and she makes many of them count thereby raising the level of all of her teammates

Anitah Atim (Weatherhead)

No team wants to defend her penalty corner routines because of her effective slap technique but she is also very effective when granted space to run into

Forwards

Doreen Mbabazi (Wananchi)

There are three guarantees in life; death, taxes and Mbabazi finishing as top scorer

Sandra Namusoke (KHC Swans)

A calm presence in the D and very dangerous when she chooses to face defenders

Competition Men’s Winner Women’s Winner

League Weatherhead KHC Swans

Uganda Cup Weatherhead KHC Swans

Easter Cup USIU (Kenya) KHC Swans

Independence Wananchi Wananchi

Women’s Cup - KHC Swans

Men’s Table

Weatherhead 18 16 2 0 136 12 50

Wananchi 18 16 2 0 132 16 50

KHC Stallions 18 12 1 5 77 41 37

Rockets 18 10 1 7 64 38 31

City Lions 18 9 2 7 34 50 29

Makerere 18 7 2 9 41 60 23

Badgers 18 4 3 11 27 65 15

WHC Titans 18 2 3 13 25 98 9

Thunders 18 2 2 14 29 82 8

KHC Originals18 1 4 13 19 122 7

Women’s League

Kampala (W) 14 12 2 0 86 5 38

Weatherhead (W) 14 10 2 2 51 20 32

Wananchi 14 8 3 3 75 19 27

Wananchi-HDF 14 7 2 5 36 17 23

Deliverance Church 14 5 2 7 32 34 17

Makerere (W) 14 3 2 9 15 59 11

WHC Historicals 14 3 1 10 38 38 10