Taxing Red Eagles will manifest our championship mettle - Kagimu

After the dour stalemate with Onduparaka on the opening day at Nakisunga-Mukono, URA fans were confronted with a prospect of extending their 11-year wait to lift the StarTimes Uganda Premier League trophy.

Dotted with an enviable attacking arsenal, Sam Timbe's tax collectors fired blanks in their opening match.

URA skipper and playmaker Shafik Kagimu has explained how he believes the four-time league winners are capable of throwing the chicken sink at Express on Saturday at Wankulukuku, and in the long run mount a solemn title challenge.

"We had a genuine goal by Viane Sekajugo disallowed against Onduparaka and we believe we would have bagged three points.

I can assure you that we are coming guns blazing against Express to leave no stone unturned," Kagimu promised.

Alongside him in the midfield was Saidi Kyeyune and Hassan Kalega to feed forwards Sekajugo and Derrick Nsibambi.They were later joined by George Ssenkaaba, Juma Dada and Abdallah Salim but couldn't break the deadlock.

"People don't give us any chance to win the league title and that is the push factor in camp this season to prove them wrong, " he added.

Kagimu, now into his sixth season at URA, has set his personal targets in what should surely be his last dance in the domestic league.

"If I can push URA with 10 goals and about 15 assists this season, we can't finish the season empty handed again.The arrival of deputy coach Baker Mbowa has breathed new life into the boys to die a little for the club," Kagimu revealed.

Hungry Eagles

The hangover of marksman Eric Kambale's departure was always going to be felt at Wankulukuku.

Express needed salvation from new signing Allan Kalyowa to escape with a point from Bombo Barracks against UPDF last weekend.

"I thank the boys for the fantastic football displayed. We have taken long without winning a game in Bombo but we shall build on the point earned.

"We are going to use the URA home game to correct the mistakes observed," Express coach James Odoch revealed. He will hope his pivotal stars; Marvin Oshaba,Enoch Walugembe, Kayiwa, Anwar Ntege and Joseph Akandwaho will peg back the visitors as they bid to climb to the top of the table from the current seventh placement.

Frying soldiers

Bul's resounding 5-0 pounding of newbies Blacks Power on match day one attracted everyone's attention.

Next in their line of fire at Bugembe Stadium this afternoon is UPDF, without coach Brian Ssenyondo and still dogged by a pitiable traveling record.

Bul coach Alex Isabirye is spoilt for choice in attack with Karim Ndugwa and Richard Wandyaka, who both netted braces, shoo-in to start ahead of Ibrahim Kazindula and Ibrahim Nsimbe. Victory over the army side will propel the Oil-makers to the league log summit on six points from two matches.





StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Saturday, 4pm

Express vs URA, Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku, live on TV

Bul vs UPDF, Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru



Sunday, 4pm

Arua Hill SC vs KCCA, Barifa Stadium, Arua City, live on TV





Express vs. URA last six matches

18/03/22 Express 1 - 1 URA

11/12/21 URA 0 - 0 Express

04/05/21 URA 0 - 0 Express (Cup)

01/05/21 Express 2 - 1 URA (Cup)

03/04/21 Express 3 - 1 URA