Team work, fight thrust She Cranes in Cape Town

The country is still in awe and celebrations over the She Cranes’ historic feat at the just-concluded Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

It is still less than a week since the team defied odds to defeat hosts South Africa 49-47 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre for its best finish ever in tournament history.

The team’s reception wasn’t even rosy. Their welcome dinner on Monday was calibrated by coach Fred Mugerwa’s threat to quit due to non-payment.

Africa’s best

Owing to history and our own societal construct, did it come as a surprise or him being fully paid to the dot would have been the real shocker? Food for thought!

The World Cup had never to come Africa before. The previous 15 editions had been hosted amongst seven countries only; England, Jamaica, Scotland, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia and Trinidad and Tobago.

But the She Cranes made most of the proximity of the championship in style and Uganda finished as the highest ranked team from Africa.

That victory over the Spar Proteas and the 57-46 classification match triumph against Malawi scripted that delight. Look around even beyond sport, in how many items does Uganda come first in Africa or even fifth in the world?

Is it roads, education, tourism, weather, food, security, music, cinema or internet speeds? That should offer the glimpse of the magnitude of success that Irene Eyaru and company achieved.

Fight to the top

And understandably, a majority of Ugandans could have been either at or done just done with church as the She Cranes celebrated the win over the Spar Proteas. That’s not a problem though.

However, knowing the manner in which they did matters. Uganda fought its way to fifth place. There were no shortcuts.

Mugerwa during the tournament admitted that the top-four places of the best netball teams are ring fenced. Netball is predominantly a sport that is dominated by former British colonies.

Clearly, the new World Cup tournament structure which began at the Liverpool 2019 edition in England makes it difficult for a higher ranked team to fall off the perch.

It is why the Vitality Roses England celebrated their 46-40 semifinal win over New Zealand a week ago more than the silver medal they got after losing 61-45 to Australia on Sunday.

Earlier during the tournament, South African fans had celebrated to the roof after the Proteas had pulled off a heist in the final second to draw with the Silver Ferns of New Zealand 48-48 in Group G of the Preliminary Stage Two.

Debutant tuk-tuks deliver

Mugerwa has had a rough history with the sport since choosing to crossing from basketball in the early ‘80s. His opportunity as She Cranes in 2015 vanished within thin air after he was demoted weeks before the flight to Sydney, Australia.

When he got the job back in 2021, Mugerwa had to rebuild as the She Cranes’ squad as aging. The team looked different as Uganda finished fifth behind hosts England at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last August.

Between Birmingham and Cape Town, the team lost centre Jesca Achan, wing defender Sandra Nambirige, goal defender Joan Nampungu, wing attacker Stella Oyella and goal shooter Peace Proscovia.

Mugerwa brought in five new faces; Christine Namulumba, Lillian Achola, Stella Nanfuka, Faridah Kadondi and Christine Nakitto. Some in the netball fraternity critiqued Mugerwa’s squad, calling them small players like ‘tuk-tuks’, the auto rickshaws which are used for public transport in cities like Lagos, Nigeria and Bangkok, Thailand.

However, Mugerwa’s team withstood the talk and arrived in a cold Cape Town to deliver. An opening 79-37 win over Singapore with 31 goals from 35 attempts from Hanisha Muhammad got Uganda’s quest underway in Group D of Preliminary Stage One.

The She Cranes really fought against the Ferns but they lost honourably 54-44, with goal shooter Mary Nuba missing eight of his 38 attempts, proving costly.

Uganda responded to punish Trinidad and Tobago 74-34, Nuba scoring 35 goals from 36 attempts to advance to Stage Two into a pool which had Group C’s top three teams Jamaica, Proteas and Wales.

Tough Jamaica, queer officiating

That phase’s opening match against the Sunshine Girls from Kingston was a real test. Jamaica was physically present on both ends of the court, 6ft 1 inch-tall goalkeeper Shamera Sterling stopping Nuba at 28/33.

Then towering goal shooters in captain Jhaniele Fowler (6ft 6inch) and Romelda Aiken-George (6ft 5inch) scored 28/28 and 15/15 on either ends of the half-time whistle.

Uganda would respond on the next day to beat Wales 73-56 but on August 3, the She Cranes were left crestfallen after poor officiating from umpires Kate Wright and Joshua Bowring saw them suffer a 52-50 loss to the Proteas in the final match of Group G.

The She Cranes even had failed to display the spirit of sportsmanship after the game in a disapproval of the officiating. With the semifinals chances completely dashed, Eyaru and company fought off a very physical Malawi to set-up a revenge match against the Proteas.

The results only masked the dirt in the Uganda Netball Federation offices as Sarah Babirye and Flavia Byekwaso are surely not at the best terms.