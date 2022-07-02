Teams eye Fifa World Cup berths in Wafcon

The 14th edition of the Women Africa Cup of Nations gets underway today in Morocco with more than just the trophy at stake.

Nigeria are overwhelming favourites for the honours as they are also the only side in this tournament to ever win this trophy – a whopping 11 times.

The other winner, Equatorial Guinea who have won it twice, are not in Morocco.

So the rest could yet harbour ambitions to depose Nigeria but if all fails as it is wont to, there is a consolation of making the World Cup.

The four semifinalists qualify automatically to the expanded 32-team July 20 - August 20, 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

However, before the semifinals, the best two teams in each of the three group will qualify for the July 13-14 quarterfinals.

The best two third-placed teams in each group will then join them to make eight.

Whoever wins their quarterfinals is not only into the July 18 semifinals but also off to Oceania for the World Cup.

Repechage

Whoever loses in the last eight still has a chance to Oceania through a repechage on July 17.

Two classification matches will be played between the four sides that lose in the quarters to determine the two teams that head to Australia and New Zealand for the inter-confederation playoffs in February 2023.

These playoffs will attract 10 nations from six Fifa confederations and only three will make the World Cup finals.





Wafcon appearances

First- Burundi, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Togo

Second- Tunisia, Uganda

Third- Senegal, Morocco

Fourth- Zambia

Fifth- South Africa, Cameroon