Teams let selves down as Wananchi Ladies, Weatherhead marched to titles

No room for scoring. KHC Stallions goalkeeper John Etudat races off his line to win a one-on-one challenge against Originals striker Emmanuel Mukama. Etudat enjoyed three clean sheets in the first round but was in and our of the team in the second half of the season. Inset, Wananchi’s Norah Alum was an attacking threat like no other in the women’s league.PHOTOS/ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

Makhtum Muziransa assesses the second round of the league campaign plus which games swung the title Weatherhead’s way for the first time since 2017 and defined the final table standings.

The hockey season ends today with the finals of the Uganda Cup followed by the league and Cup awards in Lugogo. It is another chance for Weatherhead and Wananchi men to renew their rivalry this season. Wananchi recently won the Independence Cup and will be looking to complete a Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) cup double this year. Weatherhead, on the other hand, won the league and will want to back it up with a bit of history as the first ever Uganda Cup winners.
MEN’S LEAGUE            September 26:             Weatherhead 2-2 Wananchi
At the start of the season, Covid-19 had bit hard that there were worries over player fitness. But Weatherhead had beaten that by making the bulk of the national team that took part in the International Hockey Federal bi-nation series in Nairobi, Kenya, in April.
Nowhere was Weatherhead’s superiority so obvious than in their 4-2 first round win over a Wananchi side littered with youngsters. But the 2-2 draw that came about three months later showed Wananchi had made headway. The sides met with Wananchi trailing Weatherhead, on 27 points in 10 games, by eight points and two games in hand.
A draw was therefore only good for the Wananchi youngster’s development. For Weatherhead, it re-affirmed that to win the league, you must win more points off Wananchi.
October 2:             KHC Stallions 3-4 Wananchi
Kampala Hockey Club Stallions came into the pre-Independence weekend needing to at least draw with Wananchi and beat Weatherhead to keep their title hopes alive. Instead, they let Wananchi roll back from a 3-1 deficit to win 3-4. The defeat put KHC out of the title conversation also also completely shuttered their confidence as they did not win any other game till their season ended last week.
Men’s team of the season
Goalkeeper: 
Charles Ekapolon (Weatherhead)
Ekapolon had just three clean sheets, just like KHC Stallions’ John Etudat, but the former gets in for consistency having been the only goalkeeper that played every minute of the league campaign.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.