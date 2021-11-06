Teams let selves down as Wananchi Ladies, Weatherhead marched to titles

The hockey season ends today with the finals of the Uganda Cup followed by the league and Cup awards in Lugogo. It is another chance for Weatherhead and Wananchi men to renew their rivalry this season. Wananchi recently won the Independence Cup and will be looking to complete a Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) cup double this year. Weatherhead, on the other hand, won the league and will want to back it up with a bit of history as the first ever Uganda Cup winners.

MEN’S LEAGUE September 26: Weatherhead 2-2 Wananchi

At the start of the season, Covid-19 had bit hard that there were worries over player fitness. But Weatherhead had beaten that by making the bulk of the national team that took part in the International Hockey Federal bi-nation series in Nairobi, Kenya, in April.

Nowhere was Weatherhead’s superiority so obvious than in their 4-2 first round win over a Wananchi side littered with youngsters. But the 2-2 draw that came about three months later showed Wananchi had made headway. The sides met with Wananchi trailing Weatherhead, on 27 points in 10 games, by eight points and two games in hand.

A draw was therefore only good for the Wananchi youngster’s development. For Weatherhead, it re-affirmed that to win the league, you must win more points off Wananchi.

October 2: KHC Stallions 3-4 Wananchi

Kampala Hockey Club Stallions came into the pre-Independence weekend needing to at least draw with Wananchi and beat Weatherhead to keep their title hopes alive. Instead, they let Wananchi roll back from a 3-1 deficit to win 3-4. The defeat put KHC out of the title conversation also also completely shuttered their confidence as they did not win any other game till their season ended last week.

Men’s team of the season

Goalkeeper:

Charles Ekapolon (Weatherhead)

Ekapolon had just three clean sheets, just like KHC Stallions’ John Etudat, but the former gets in for consistency having been the only goalkeeper that played every minute of the league campaign.

Defenders:

Swalik Isabirye (Wananchi)

The youngster is only in his second full season but plays to instruction and is looking dependable in the backline.

Solomon Mutalya (Weatherhead) - Most Valuable Player

Calmness personified and had to step up to direct play in the absence of Ashiraf Tumwesigye. The imposing defender hardly puts a stick wrong and probably scored the goal of the season driving diagonally from the left side of his half to the right side of KHC Stallions’ D for the third in that 4-1 win.

Samuel Mwesigwa (KHC Stallions)

When in his element, Mwesigwa could possibly play alone in the backline. He is a player you must just have in your team and his absence when KHC drew 4-4 with Wananchi was telling – and was probably be the moment his side went out of title contention.

Martin Okello (Wananchi)

Maybe in for his past reputation because this season, he has only played defence in the big games especially when his side are chasing the game but he always looked the part whenever his side have to throw bodies forward.

Midfielders:

Innocent Raskara (Wananchi)

Probably the only player who keeps moving from department to department – starts from defence and ends up striking, depending on whether Wananchi need a goal or not, and back if there is a lead to protect. But boy does he make things click for Wananchi.

Ashiraf Tumwesigye (Weatherhead)

Missed the start of the season and the final two games found him having switched base to Italy but the deep-lying playmaker was the difference in the title-defining matches against Wananchi.

Timothy Ntumba (Weatherhead)

Everyone loves a goal scoring midfielder. Ntumba managed 19 in 12 games before he left for Italy.

Stuart Kavuma (KHC Stallions)

There is probably no player in Lugogo right now that looks as comfortable as he does in any midfield position.

Forwards:

Colline Batusa (Wananchi)

Not your conventional forward but that is because he does not need to be. This season’s top scorer with 23 goals and he did the business popping up to pick the ball anywhere on pitch.

Peter Elolu (Weatherhead)

Another forward that who not just hang in the D. But one that does not need stats to back up his case as he spends most of the game in the opponents half wreaking havoc with his ingenuity.

Coach:

Vincent Kasasa (Weatherhead)

An easy choice but it still requires a strong leader to get a group of good players to do the job with discipline.

WOMEN’S leaguE September 18: Wananchi 3-0 DCU

DCU had been buoyed by their 4-0 win over KHC Swans and the signing of Winnie Alaro. They sure looked like a side that could upset the odds. Wananchi, on the other hand, had just lost their defensive lynchpin but they came into the match more motivated to prove that they are more about their motto “Pamoja Ni Nguvu” (Stronger together) than individuals. They duly won 3-0.

September 19: Wananchi 7-0 Weatherhead

On that Sunday, Weatherhead turned up in large numbers but they were all reduced to mere witnesses of one of their team’s heaviest defeats as Wananchi won 7-0 to come into touching distance of the trophy.

Women’s team of the season

Goalkeeper:

Slyvia Giramia (Wananchi)

You cannot argue past five clean sheets in six games.

Defenders:

Consolate Muber (Wananchi)

It is the instinct to support the attack even in difficult moments that sets her apart.

Naome Makila (Wananchi)

For the first time in years, she is playing with an assured aura of confidence and held that backline together after Winnie Alaro moved to DCU.

Bridget Baine (KHC Swans)

A contestable choice as KHC Swans has suffered a lot in the second half of the season but has anyone made more short corner clearances off the line?

Midfielders:

Doreen Asiimwe (Wananchi) - Most Valuable Player

The most consistent player in the division and probably no more superlatives to define her. Plays every game at the same tempo.

Teddy Lucy Aciro (Wananchi)

A deeper role has suited her this season. She is more careful in possession and the individual play is long gone as she involves others in the game.

Lucky Akello (DCU)

One of the players that would improve any of the other teams. She has been devastating for DCU switching from left wing to attacking midfield.

Norah Alum (Wananchi)

Akello’s older sister. She plays every game like it is her last and that drive has helped Wananchi on the tough days when their possession almost seems to get them nowhere.

Forwards:

Doreen Mbabazi (Wananchi)

Believe, you, me that 12 goals in eight matches is a lukewarm return for Mbabazi. The pandemic seems to have taken some of her swiftness in the D but the fact that she finished as top scorer shows you how far ahead she is.

Teopista Anyango (Wananchi)

Another of Wananchi’s players that hit form at the right time.

Jolly Alimo (Wananchi)

Just in ahead of teammate Faith Achom and DCU’s Winnie Atim.

Coach:

Chris Otim (Wananchi)

The wise old man and former UHA president provided guidance for two (men too) very young squads.