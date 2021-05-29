The 2020 European Championship’s absentees best XI

By Allan Ssekamatte More by this Author

The delayed Euro 2020 tourney commences in exactly a fortnight with 1968 champions Italy confronting ambitious Turkey. Team managers have until June 1 to submit a list of 26 players to carry respective national flags.



1964, 2008 and 2012 champions Spain boss Luis Enrique has sprung a huge surprise by omitting Real Madrid and La Roja skipper and third highest scorer ever Sergio Ramos from his 24-man squad.

Despite his injury, since Ramos has been ever present for Spain in their recent triumphs, he’s an automatic choice in my Best XI of notable absentees.

Enrique is a Santiago Bernabeu legend, ruling out tribalism as a motivation for his decision to name a Spain team without a single Los Blancos player for the first time ever. The Spain boss is being a tad too clever in refusing to fill his quota of 26 players, choosing instead to name only 24.



Nevertheless, another Real player, the injured Dani Carvajal fills the right wingback slot, with the left back position going to France’s Theo Hernandez.

The AC Milan star has been by far the best left back in Serie A. It is a travesty that Les Bleus supremo Didier Deschamps has chosen Everton’s Lucas Digne ahead of him.

Joining Ramos in my back three is Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Whatever lingering hopes Netherlands had of adding the 2020 edition to their 1988 triumph evaporated once the world’s best defender Van Dijk ruled himself out of the summer tourney.

Kop team mate Gomez is also going to be a big miss for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions, especially since there are doubts over the fitness of Harry Maguire.

Barcelona and Germany shot stopper Marco Andre Ter Stegen completes my back five.

Die Mannschaft boss Joachim Low has won over critics by recalling Bayern Munich creative machine Thomas Muller and Borussia Dortmund defender Matt Hummels. Muller has topped the Bundesliga assists chart for two successive seasons whereas Hummels has rediscovered his appetite for defending to help Dortmund to the German Cup.

Another Allianz Arena great, Jerome Boateng misses out, and makes my 16-man squad along with Bundesliga left back of the season Angelino of Red Bull Salzburg. Only Enrique knows why he rates Valencia’s Jose Gaya ahead of the free scoring former Manchester City left back.

Italy’s Jorginho occupies central midfield along with Norway’s Martin Odegaard. Azzuri boss Roberto Mancini has dropped the Chelsea midfield metronome on account of his poor club form during May but let’s not forget that the same player wiped the floor with Real Madrid greats Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos in the London club’s Champions League triumph over Real Madrid.

Odegaard misses Euro 2020 together with my choice to lead the line, Erling Braut Haaland. The Dortmund goal plunderer has become the first 20-year old to score 40 goals for club and country since Luis Nazario Ronaldo da Lima over 20 years ago.

To create for Haaland are a couple of Serbs. Lazio star Sergei Milinkovic Savic and Ajax Amsterdam skipper Dusan Tadic remain two of best attacking midfielders in the business. But the biggest surprise in my team is Fiorentina and Serbia forward Duslan Vlaovic. I am going for the Serb because despite being just 21, he has illuminated Serie A with his gusto, energy and clinical finishing.

Absentee XI

1- Andre ter Stegen (GER)

2. Dani Carvajhal (ESP0

3- Theo Hernandez (FRA)

4- Joe Gomez (ENG)

5- Virgil van Dijk (NED)

6- Sergio Ramos (ESP)

7- Martin Odegaard (NOR)

8- Jorginho (ITA)

9- E. Braut Haaland (NOR)

10- Dusan Vlaovic ( SRB)

11- Dusan Tadic (SRB)

Reserves

Jerome Boateng, Angelino, Ansu Fati, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Allan Ssekamatte is a seasoned sports pundit and a columnist with Daily Monitor’s SCORE magazine.