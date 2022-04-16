The correlation between big cities, old clubs, and footballing success in Africa

No East African nation has ever made it to the Fifa World Cup. Zaire (1974) and South Africa (1998 and 2010) have been the only occasions where non-North or West African teams have represented. 1998 was clearly a one-off for South Africa, while 2010 was a host country compliment from Fifa. On the other hand, despite its recent accession to the East African Community, DR Congo is a geographical behemoth that touches East Africa but whose soul is West African.

And so, it was two weeks ago during the final qualifying round for Qatar 2022 that we witnessed this trend continue to hold. Of all the 10 nations that vied for the 5 available slots only DR Congo was not from either North Africa or West Africa proper. Even then they were summarily dismissed by North African giants Morocco 5-2 on aggregate, the highest score line of the otherwise tight play-offs.

So why is East Africa yet to deliver a representative? I imagine football researchers would be interested in establishing if indeed it is the yams that produce specimens like Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar or if we East Africans do lack the education that produces the technical sophistication of the North Africans.

Such research would however suffer from lack of historical data because we have traditionally tended to rely on stories passed down over generations. And as we all know memory is a very unreliable witness for history and creativity can’t be a substitute for facts.

Nonetheless with the spread of information technology has come some advantages and a quick search on Africapedia reveals some light, but very interesting data. If this source is to be half believed there is a correlation between the urban population size, the age of a country’s football clubs, and the football success of a given nation.

This may not be that obvious elsewhere but in Africa all the countries that have registered any continental success are also home to its largest cities and its oldest football clubs.

Take Cairo for instance with its 19.5 million people. It is also home to two of Africa oldest football and most successful football clubs Al Ahly (115 years) and Zamalek (112 years), who between them have won a mind bending 34 continental trophies. And as a nation Egypt is also a record AFCON winner, and Africa’s first and most consistent representative at the World Cup.

Interestingly (with a few exceptions like Luanda) the next top 10 most populated cities in Africa are also home to some of the oldest and most successful football clubs on the continent. Needless to say these are all to be found in North or West Africa and in countries that have gone on to represent Africa at the World Cup or dominated continental football.

Back home in East Africa our cities are as small as our clubs are young. The exceptions are Tanzanian twin giants, 87-year-old Young Africans (Yanga) and 86-year-old Simba. Unsurprisingly, those two are increasingly the region’s most prolific on the continental scene. And even if the same can’t be said of the Taifa Stars, the United Nations has said Dar es Salaam will be a mega city by 2030 (10m+ people). See the trend?