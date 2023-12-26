The curious case of Travis Mutyaba's transfer

The story of Travis Mutyaba’s career since breaking out four years ago is often associated with national teams.

In a short international career, Mutyaba has won the Cecafa Under-15, Under-17, and Under 18 titles.

He has also represented the country at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations and scored a fine solo effort to set Uganda on their way to the Chan finals played early this year.

Mutyaba was also arguably the Cranes’ best performer in the two World Cup Qualifiers against Guinea and Somalia last month.

The games marked his first starts with the Cranes senior team now under new coach Paul Put.

After such a fine start to his international career the same was expected of the diminutive playmaker in his club career too.

But for six months Mutyaba has been in the wilderness oscillating between Nansana-ku Masitoowa and Entebbe airport.

This has included being hawked at several European clubs with pictures emerging of him with the Manchester City Under-18 side mid this year.

There was also a rumoured move to Scottish side Dundee United that failed to materialize.

So what exactly is Mutyaba up to?

According to documents seen by the Daily Monitor, Mutyaba’s contract with SC Villa was mutually terminated on August 08 2023.

He had one year left on a three-year contract he signed with SC Villa that became null and void after he turned 18.

By press time however, the player remained in the Villa transfer matching system preventing a mooted switch to Georgian traditional heavyweights Dinamo Tbilisi according to his new representative Dennis Namanya.

The is as a result of Villa failing to sign the form indicating the mutual contract termination as is the norm making the transfer request impossible.

Despite this, club CEO William Nkemba denies any wrongdoing in the transfer saga.

“As Villa we have no intention of holding onto players because we know their careers last a small period.

"It is on record that we have never received a request in the transfer matching system of the club.

"We have given all the necessary legal support to Travis and his representatives,” Nkemba told the Score when contacted.

According to a Villa release letter dated June 18 2023 and signed by Nkemba, the club are also seeking a 20% payment on future sales of the player.

With the impasse dragging on, the two parties have sought the intervention of the Fufa players status committee who are expected to rule on the matter ahead of the mid season transfer window.

Before the latest impasse however, Mutyaba has rarely had consistent run in the Villa team.

Many a time, his involvement at school with St. Andrew Gombe and the various national teams had him away from the club.

The various coaches at the club have also used him sparingly owing to his slight frame as he stands just over 5ft .