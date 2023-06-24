The endless trial of foreign coaches

An understandable hullabaloo engulfed the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) just when it was heading into a three-month hiatus.

This time it wasn't Vipers unveiling an expatriate for a coach as has been the norm in the last ten years but traditional forces KCCA and SC Villa going out of their comfort to halt the berguorging Venoms dominion.

Vipers league and cup double conquest sent seismic shock waves across Villa Park that prompted the recruitment of Serbian coach Dusan Stojanovic while KCCA duly responded by unveiling Portuguese journeyman gaffer Sergio Traguil.

You can't bet your money on the Venoms holding onto double winning coach Alex Isabirye for long if their insatiable appetite for foreign coaches over the years is anything to go by.

The battle zone seems to have shifted from the local front to new coaching ideas from abroad and all title hopefuls have jumped onto the foreign coaches bandwagon.

Jinxed Venoms

Lawrence Mulindwa, the Vipers loaded president, vows to stop at nothing to get Vipers another foreign gaffer befitting of their new bullish status as the kings of Ugandan football.

He burnt his fingers with Nigerian coach Ambrose Chikuma ten years ago but never stops at trying again and again.

Soon, he went for Portuguese Miguel Da Costa who won the league title in 2018 but failed to nail down the Uganda Cup and Cecafa titles which precipitated his immediate sacking.

So desperate was Mulindwa that he opted for Kenyan Michael Nam Ouma who proved to be so green about Ugandan football and was axed early.

His Mexican successor Javier Martinez was equally helpless and left no mark at Kitende. Mulindwa was delighted to have had Brazilian gaffer Roberto Oliveira aka Robertinho deliver the Uganda Cup and league trophies plus pushing to the group stages of the Caf Champions League before the inevitable happened.

He quit for a humper paycheck in Tanzania with Simba just when Vipers needed him most at the start of the group stages.

The less said about his Brazilian-Spanish replacement Beto Bianchi the better because he left before he was hardly noticed by the local football folklore.

Jogoos rare success

The conditions that make or break foreign coaches in Uganda have been consistent for eons. To excel, a coach must have a smooth rapport with his bosses, fans and players. One ought to have a commendable playing style, understand the local football politics, embrace the amateur state of our game and also conjure some sort of trophy success.

That is exactly what Englishman Geoff Hudson did at SC Villa between 1988 and 1991 winning two doubles and taking the club to the African Club Championships finals in 1991.

The Jogoos would also benefit from the arrival of Serbian Micho Sredojevic (now Uganda Cranes coach) ten years later who introduced a more professional culture at the club and won two league titles, one Cecafa club championship and the Uganda Cup.

Like Hudson, Micho was granted veto powers over the team to establish a dynasty that their successors built upon.

It was a failed attempt for SC Villa when they recruited another Serb - Srdjan Zivojnov - in 2010 to replicate Micho's heroics as he was sacked six matches into his second season at Villa Park.

Thirteen years later, Stojanovic will hope Micho, who reportedly brokered his deal to the club, can offer a guiding script on how to make it in the murky waters of Ugandan football.

Expatriates usually fail because of the friction with their Ugandan deputies and Stojanovic will pray that his auxiliary Morley Byekwaso works in tandem so that they wrestle home the league title they were mandated by the Villa board to win at all costs in their first season.

No safe haven elsewhere

A cursory look across other teams brings out a couple of miscarriages. Express prides most in Serbian Dragan Popadic who won the 1996 league title and 1997 Uganda Cup on top of building a formidable 'invincible' team.

Danish tactician Jan Fray flattered to deceive in 2003 as did Liberian Abou Koroma in 1998 and Turkish coach Abdul Kadir in 2002.

If anything, the Red Eagles lacked a structured strategic plan whilst trying out the foreign adventure which expounds their brief and regretabble stay at Wankulukuku.

KCCA's 13 league trophies have ironically been won by their former players but that didn't stop them from experimenting with outsiders to less yield.

They better hope that Traguil, to be assisted by countryman Luis Manuel Correira Guerreiro, will outperform Kenyan Hussein Kheri (2005), Tanzanian Hussein Gwaje (2000), Danish Flemming Jacobsen(1998) and Liberian Koroma (1999) that left no tangible trail at Lugogo.

Back then, KCC (then) reportedly didn't have the financial muscle to facilitate foreign coaches like it is the case now.

Foreigners were also not gladly welcomed by many Lugogo faithfuls that always favoured their own yet others were let down by language barrier and internal intrigue.

According to KCCA CEO Anisha Muhoozi, they expect a bumper harvest from the former Hearts of Oak (Ghana), Singida (Tanzania), CD Lunda Sul (Angola), Vilankulos (Mozambique), Mirbat SC (Oman), Kabuscorp SC (Angola), Santa Rita CFC (Angola) and recently Township Rollers FC (Botswana) coach during his two-year contract at Lugogo.

"KCCA will benefit greatly from Sergio’s extensive expertise, high standards of excellence, and character. He is a successful coach who has worked at the highest levels, in a number of different leagues on the continent but most importantly conforms to the club’s DNA of playing beautiful football and youth development," she revealed.

Look, Traguil is swimming against a giant tide if he is to achieve the set lofty targets yet Mike Mutebi's gigantic overbearing shadow still looms large at the MTN Omondi Stadium.

In the 1970s, Simba FC (now UPDF) enjoyed some good days with German Burkard Pape as did Prisons FC (now Maroons) with British coach Bill Kirkham in the late 1960s.

Apart from the perceived four big wigs and may be sleeping giants URA, it is almost impossible for the lesser clubs to dare hiring foreign coaches.