The European Super League and how Fifa can retain its power

About three decades ago, things started to change dramatically in football. Television and the marketing gurus that make it tick, took football and made a money minting behemoth out of it. And anyone who still thinks football is anything else, and I have heard stuff like football being a tribal extension of a communal fan-base, is maybe disillusioned and certainly living in the past.



Yes, the voice of the fan still carries some weight as we saw in their protests this week, but it is the voices in the boardrooms at the top of football’s pyramid that mattered, that launched the saga in the first place and that defused it.

That saga was the premature launch of the European Super League (ESL) by 15 top clubs. And the most consequential noises around it came not from the fans but from those at the top. On one hand was a conformist establishment led by Fifa, wary of an imminent threat to its powers and on the other, the extremely rich and powerful clubs they helped create.

It must be mentioned that the fundamental obligation of these clubs like any other business I guess, is to grow value. And scaling and securing revenue was the objective behind the attempt by 15 top clubs to form this break-away ESL.

As it is that attempt has now failed. But you can be sure that it shall come back in one way or another because what was at stake is huge. JP Morgan had put together $450b and club owners were due to pocket nine-figure sign on packages, while their football business, which is staring at various forms of debt and a pandemic that refuses to lift, would have gotten more than Fifa or Uefa has been offering. So, be sure, the ESL project will return.

And when that happens there will be no remorse, the kind we saw this week. Fifa has been warned. And if they ever wanted a dress rehearsal of how a sizeable portion of their wealth and health could wither overnight, they saw one.

But I am not going to sit here and feel sympathy for Fifa. They created the beast that intends to swallow them. They ought to have realized the dangers in enriching the top of the game. Instead, they are happy to exist in a bubble where none of its individual member associations is strong enough to force action or where those with power, like the big corporates are muted by the mutual benefits that arise from sponsorships.

This week though the hens came home to roost and even if Fifa have bought themselves time, it won’t be for long. The big clubs will continue to grow bigger and therefore require more money to run. Then one day they will return to secure their incomes in a manner that threatens Fifa again.

I do, however, have one suggestion on how Fifa could stave that challenge. And it is to invest in grassroots football.

Admittedly, Fifa has been doing this already, but they need to up their game immediately. It is not sustainable any longer for Fifa to exist in an environment that has a few super clubs with enough clout to risk it all, like we saw this week. What Fifa needs to do is expect that to happen again, yes, but to mitigate it by spreading power and therefore risk.

You see, ultimately Fifa’s true power is derived from the volume of its membership, from the various national associations and all the clubs beneath them, and not just those at the top of the pile.

