The Fufa election cycle and all its familiarities return, but solves nothing

By Moses Banturaki More by this Author

At the 97th general Assembly scheduled for August 21st, Fufa will go to an election to decide its next boss. Only three candidates have responded to the nomination call.

Typically, it was the incumbent Moses Magogo, his eternal critic Allan Ssewanyana and enduring challenger Mujib Kasule. The rest of us who haven’t been Executive Committee members of Fufa, Cecafa, Caf, or Fifa over seven of the last 10 years, must be content with the sidelines.

Now, this country is not short on quality administrators, but these rather prohibitive eligibility standards ensure that post is the preserve of a select few. So conservative is the qualification process that by Wednesday rumours suggesting that both challengers were unable to meet the demands, circulated on social media. This could easily be a repeat of the 2017 race that saw the incumbent run unopposed. It also means we have lost the opportunity to hear or get in alternative leadership agendas.

Moses Magogo didn’t make this inequitable electoral system. He inherited it and is only taking advantage of it. However, he has the power to change it and make it fairer and a basis for on-boarding fresh ideas and leadership. He will not though because it doesn’t serve his interests, which are to remain the unchallenged leader of Uganda’s football.

In the meantime, though, he would do well to acknowledge that governance questions about his administration endure. Like the electoral system, not all the issues are of his making. Many were inherited. But he has been at the helm for eight years and the biggest shadow on his administration is certainly and admittedly a matter of his own making – the World Cup ticket scandal.

If he were to take responsibility that would come in the form of an admission that the challenges that exist will not be resolved by making it hard for others to contest. That only serves to make the election a formality he must subject himself too every four years and on his own terms.

Advertisement

His team will talk about consolidating achievements and argue that the challengers are driven not by duty but by life-long ambitions of becoming Fufa president. But we cannot dismiss everything else as the machinations of a power-hungry enemy of the status-quo. Besides, what is wrong with ambition whose ultimate objective is public service?

We really must learn to appreciate that the blocking out of competition carries with it the loss of the opportunity to see how things could have turned out, sometimes for the better.

An election, therefore, must be a competition of alternative agendas. For the 88 delegates who will gather in Mbale in August to hear from just one man makes the whole process a selection instead.

And that is dangerous because in a country where public service has become a hostage of ego, one must be wary of sole visionaries and the closing out of spaces.

But time is a silent observer and we, the indolent students of history. We may pretend otherwise but deep down we know that this electoral cycle like many before it will end up as a fight fuelled by ego and not alternative agendas. We also know that it is not right to have another unopposed run by the incumbent. But by the time you read this that opportunity to put that right in a fresh election will have passed us by.

And so, we shall find ourselves back to where we started. But does anyone care? As it is there is no-where to run, nothing to appeal to but our sense of honesty. And that I am afraid, is a trait in short supply in this country.

Email: banturakim@gmail.com

Twitter: @MBanturaki