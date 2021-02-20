The Hippos making the case for underage teams

By Moses Banturaki More by this Author

Playing professional football in the top leagues of Europe is undoubtedly a sure route to the development for any footballer and by extension a country’s football. The learning environment, the coaching methods, the competition, the exposure and of course the economic security, all ensure this.

Uganda’s only and last showing in such an arena was Majid Musisi. But the West and North Africans who have thousands of professionals in Europe’s best leagues will tell you that the mental horizon of their players is as broad as their confidence is high.

They view themselves as equals with the Mbape’s because they train and play with them. Unsurprisingly, therefore, these countries dominate the African continental football scene and it won’t be long before one of them sneaks the World Cup itself. The attitude of their players and their ability to compete can never be on the same plain as the Ugandan footballer whose only form of connection is adapting the moniker of a star he sees on Television.

And so, for us to compete at the same level with these West and North Africans we must follow their lead and export our talent to the best leagues.

This is by no means an easy endeavour. Getting a work permit in say England is issued to foreigners who have played 75 percent of their national team’s games over 2 years. Also, no serious club will invest in a 20-something African asset unless he is as rare a talent as Majid Musisi (RIP). I can safely assume that no one in our current Cranes senior team is ‘eligible.

This doesn’t mean we should sit around waiting for the next Majid Musisi to bloom. There are always the short cuts through the stepping-stone leagues of central Europe. In fact, we already have our boys in Turkey and Israel, who even if right now they never seem to, hopefully one day they will make that next step.

But perhaps the most sustainable route to Europe would be for us to start investing in and developing our under-age teams. And thankfully, this something I have noted that Fufa is increasingly keen on.

What developing our U-17’s and U-20’s does is it gives our boys early exposure. That means they get a genuine chance to make the 75 percent-two-year threshold early enough for example and therefore pass up the need to forward-date their birthdays. The rest is easy because this country isn’t short on talent or young impressionable and trainable minds. I believe this is achievable.

What I refuse to believe is that there is a world of difference between the technical ability of Mali’s 22-year-old Moussa Djenepo, who is on 75 million shillings a week at Southampton, and Tonny Mawejje, who is on a prayer at Police. The simple explanation for this divergence in their career prospects, is the start of exposure.



The former was already at Standard Liege as a teenager before Southampton came in. The former started in the fringe European circuit way too late in life to make an impact. And so, while Djenepo has a future full of possibilities ahead of him, Mawejje peaked at a stage in life when the wicked demands of adulthood had started to take their toll – circumstances in which no footballer, no matter how talented, can thrive.

Which brings me to the Hippos. By the time you read this they could be in the quarterfinals of the Afcon U-20. For Ivan Bogere, Musa Ramathan, Ivan Asaba Derrick Kakooza Richard Basangwa and others, there will neither be a better shop window nor a perfect opportunity to leave behind a calling card.