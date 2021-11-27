The Invite returns with final in sight

The semifinals of the first edition of ‘The Invite’ basketball tournament were postponed last weekend after the twin blasts in Kampala during the week.

A statement from host club Betway Power said: “Due to the tragic events and security in the country, The Invite tournament games that were scheduled to happen this weekend have been postponed to November 27 and December 5.”

Four teams will take to the floor today at YMCA court in Wandegeya with eyes on next weekend’s final.

Namuwongo Blazers take on UPDF Tomahawks in the first semifinal.

The Blazers relied on David Kongor Deng’s 24 points to dismiss hosts Power and will be favourites against the army side.

UCU Canons take on Falcons in the second semifinal at the same venue.

The tournament, according to Power general manager Allan Musoke, was started to commemorate stakeholders who had a contribution to the game.

Former Fuba president John Ssimbwa, Manute Bol, Maria Nakayima, Hellen Kamukama Tebyasa, Elliot Bagenda and Michael Samora are some of the stakeholders celebrated in the first edition of the tournament.

Never to forget

John Ssimbwa

He was a former Fuba president and founder of six-time league champions Falcons. He was the man behind the team’s success and many believe Falcons has failed to recover since his demise.

Wilbrod Oketcho

He spent a decade playing for host side Power from 1998 until 2008 when he passed on. Oketcho succumbed to blood clot in the leg that was said to have resulted from a bullet wound.

Elliott Bagenda

He was a Power stalwart and by the time of his death on May 30, he was their treasurer. He was a former player and patron of the club and played a key role in all the five championships Power won.

Michael Samora

He played for UCU Canons and UPDF Tomahawks and brought intensity to the floor. He died in a road accident along the Lugogo Bypass after a game at the indoor stadium, Lugogo.

The Invite tournament