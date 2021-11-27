The Invite returns with final in sight

Ready to blaze. Nam Blazers play UPDF Tomahawks on November 27. PHOTO/FILE

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • Four teams will take to the floor today at YMCA court in Wandegeya with eyes on next weekend’s final.

The semifinals of the first edition of ‘The Invite’ basketball tournament were postponed last weekend after the twin blasts in Kampala during the week.

