By Guest Writer More by this Author

If Anthony Martial plays for Manchester United against Everton, it will be his 250th appearance for the club. That is more than Ruud van Nistelrooy, Paul McGrath, Eric Cantona and Duncan Edwards. More than Andrei Kanchelskis, Teddy Sheringham, Dwight Yorke and Jaap Stam.

More than Robin van Persie, Carlos Tevez and Alexis Sanchez put together.

And, we are told, the jury is still out. Which means it’s not. If it is the 250th game and the wider world remains undecided, the jury is pretty much in.

It was in on all the players listed above, including Sanchez, and in considerably less than 250 games. And it is in on Martial, really.

This is his sixth season at United and if he was the man to lead the line in a title-winning team, we would know by now.

Martial scored twice against Southampton this week and won a penalty with a rather unimpressive dive, but United were 4-0 and one player up by the time he was introduced as a half-time substitute.

In the biggest games, he is regularly kept out of a central role by a striker nine years his senior, Edinson Cavani. He scores more frequently and works harder. The jury isn’t undecided on that, either.

It is not Martial’s fault that he arrived with the tag of the world’s most expensive teenager, but he is 25 now. He has had plenty of time to lose that baggage.

And he looked to have finally done so last season, 23 goals in 48 games in all competitions. Yet this campaign has again been underwhelming.

For all the glimpses of potential, United now have three forwards most would select ahead of Martial. Not just Cavani, but Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, too.

Advertisement

There is another young striker, Joe Hugill, making great strides with the academy who scored four times against Liverpool’s Under 23s. He is 17, the age at which Martial made his professional debut for Lyon. His time will also come.

Returns for Martial and Rashford have, until now, been similar. This season, however Rashford is leaving him behind – 0.47 goals per game, to Martial’s 0.25. Cavani’s record is better, too, despite this being his first season in English football.

So the jury is no more out on Martial than it is on Scott McTominay (112 games) or Bruno Fernandes (54 games). If he had become the player Manchester United thought he truly was, there wouldn’t even be a conversation about his career.

*****************

Ozan Kabak, Liverpool’s new centre back, has been lauded as the perfect partner for Virgil van Dijk. Kabak was known as the ‘Turkish wall’ during his time in Germany, although it can’t have been a very big wall because he was relegated with Stuttgart, before moving to Schalke, who remain bottom of the table with one win in 19 matches.

Similar boasts announced the arrival of other recruits from the Bundesliga — not least Timo Werner and Kai Havertz of Chelsea. None have lived up to their billing as yet. And, of course, not everyone is going to be Kevin De Bruyne or Vincent Kompany.

But might it be that many years of Bayern Munich’s dominance has made the competition softer than it used to be and it is easier to impress now than it once was?

Players from the Bundesliga certainly did not use to struggle with the physicality of English football the way latter signings have done. Kabak could be a revelation and Liverpool’s recruitment department hasn’t made too many mistakes of late, but for a defender who was heading for relegation twice in two seasons, that’s some fanfare.

This column was originally published by the BBC Sport. Mark Wood is an English cricketer, a right-arm fast bowler