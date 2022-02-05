The long, tough journey to the Major League Baseball

Learning the skills. A boy prepares to hit the ball during an exhibition game at Kitante Primary School last year. Below-left, The US-bound players Male (second-left) and Serunkuma (second-right) pose with Okuye and Muwanguzi (right), and Ssemakula. PHOTO / GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Although their professional journey will begin with stints at the Campo Las Palmas, the Dodgers’ player development facility in the Dominican Republic for the season, the prospects are high for the teenagers.

It was a proud moment for Uganda’s baseball, one of the minor sports in the country, yet big time on the global scene, as Allen VR Secondary School graduates Ben Serunkuma and Umar Male were announced as the first Ugandans to play in the Major League Baseball (MLB).

