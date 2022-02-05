The long, tough journey to the Major League Baseball

It was a proud moment for Uganda’s baseball, one of the minor sports in the country, yet big time on the global scene, as Allen VR Secondary School graduates Ben Serunkuma and Umar Male were announced as the first Ugandans to play in the Major League Baseball (MLB).

The two were announced by the Los Angeles Dodgers as international signees alongside Joshua Muwanguzi.

Accompanied by parents and relatives at a lengthy but cheerful ceremony just outside Copper Chimney Restaurant at Lugogo, the duo broke all barriers to play professionally for an MLB organisation.

Although their professional journey will begin with stints at the Campo Las Palmas, the Dodgers’ player development facility in the Dominican Republic for the season, the prospects are high for the teenagers.

Complete details about Serunkuma and Male, such as the signing bonuses they received have not been publicly disclosed.

Male and Serunkuma will join other players from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Curacao, Nicaragua, Aruba, Spain and Russia. They will compete to get promoted through six levels of Minor League Baseball with the goals of playing in the Major League Baseball.

“It is an exciting day for us as managers of the sport,” Felix Okuye, president of the Uganda Baseball and Softball Association (Ubasa), said at the historic event attended by the commissioner for physical planning and sports, Rev Canon Duncans Mugumya, National Council of Sports general secretary Patrick Ogwel, AVRS school co-founder Richard Stanley, LA Dodgers Scouts and parents.

Historic

Meddie Ssemakula, country director of youth development for the LA Dodgers, is one of the coaches that have guided the players to reach baseball’s pinnacle. He is

Male was one of the national team players in the just concluded All-stars and took part in the Mt Elgon Championship Series against Kenya. He was part of the Elite camp that travelled to South Africa in 2015 and has been one of the outstanding players.

His counterpart Serunkuma has walked a similar path and they both featured in the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers in South Africa.

“I believe it is going to be an opening to the padlock that has kept us in the shadows for a long time. To the other kids, they will know that hard work pays,” Ssemakula says, adding: “I can give them all the credit for making the major league.”

Muwanguzi, who will pursue a coaching course, is one of the elites in the start of the AVRS School before he gave a hand at coaching.

The MLB lockout has prevented the Los Angeles Dodgers from signing players to their Major League roster, something that has kept them busy in adding to their Minor League system.

The Dodgers have come to terms with 30 international prospects, including top-end talents such as Samuel Muñoz (Dominican Republic), Accimia Morales (Venezuela) and Mairo Martinus (Curacao).

Of their additions, the bulk (20) hail from Venezuela followed by seven prospects out of the Dominican Republic.

Deal

The Allen VR Stanley Secondary School of Math and Science for the Athletically Talented in Nakirebe, Mpigi, is the preferred destination for Dodgers programme in Uganda.

Lawrence Zingi, one of Uganda’s most talented players, who now plays high school baseball as a senior in America for Donovan Catholic high school, prophesied in 2017 when Ugandan children travelled to the US for the Little League World Series that the jinx needed to be broken.

“If one of us can make it,” Zingi said, “it would open up the world for all the kids. That’s what everyone is looking forward to. One person to get a scholarship to open it up for the other guys,” he told MLB.com.

His words have taken just four years to be fulfilled.

Isaac Odongo became the first Ugandan player to earn a baseball scholarship in the US through the AVRS project. He was enrolled by the University of St Thomas in Houston, Texas, and had his first taste of the big stage last week.

Stanley said in an interview that they introduced baseball to children in Uganda to deliver them training and exposure necessary to play college and professional baseball. The players have been exposed to the Little League Series experience.

“For all the years we have existed, we did not achieve anything but I am happy that things are finally coming into place for us,” he said.

The Ugandan players have been involved in games, regarded as inconsequential, but valuable in terms of experience gained.

Through such arrangements, they have been able to take part in the 2015 Little League World Series, in which Uganda unexpectedly upended the Dominican Republic in its opening game.

The Little League has since barred them from entry in the tournament, citing rules that disallow teams from schools that specialise in sports.

Stanley, a 74-year-old retired chemical engineer, says that since there is no college baseball in Uganda, players have to trudge the narrow path to the US.

“This means a lot of hard work and some luck. The environment at home cannot help develop players,” he said.

The action in Uganda has been scattered. That’s why this brief exposure matters.

Long way

Baseball in Uganda has come a long way since 2002, when Stanley was a volunteer of the non-profit ACDI/VOCA assisting the Uganda Vegetable Oil Development Project. He ended up agreeing to a plea from a Minister of Justice representative to launch the game there.

There are now 11 schools with baseball and softball teams, and the competition level is improving.

Uganda is now 43rd in Baseball World Rankings, the second African country in the rankings after South Africa in 26.

Joe Harrington, a member of the LA Dodgers team that won the 2020 World Series, the team’s first championship since 1988, is now a director based in Africa. Harrington says that hard work will see the duo succeed.

“The requirements are having the work ethic, discipline and passion for the game. That is what is required to reach their potential because it takes time,” he said.

The US Embassy in Uganda also partners with Tartan Burner Athletics Club and Ubasa, to hold the Jackie Robinson Legacy baseball clinics which encourage elementary-age baseball and softball participation.

The clinics were held in Lira and Arua in 2020 before the Covid-19 lockdown. They resumed in 2021 with three clinics in Mbarara, Tororo and Kitante Primary School.