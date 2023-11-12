The making of Uganda's first table tennis world champ

Uganda Table Tennis Association president Robert Jjagwe had always predicted that Joseph Sebatindira as Uganda's biggest hope of winning a world title.

In fact he nicknamed the eight-year old "Sir," which many called obsession.

But Jjagwe was vindicated when the Primary Three pupil at Nakasero Primary School won the World Table Tennis Youth Contender Under 11 Boys’ Singles title in Cairo, Egypt on October 25, becoming Ugandan's first table tennis world champion since the Brothers of Christian Instruction introduced the sport in 1952.

Sebatindira won all his seven matches with sheer skills and confidence, stunning everyone inside Dr Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex.

Conquering Cairo

In April, at his first international tournament, Sebatindira led Kibuli Table Tennis Club to a silver medal at the 2023 African Club Cup in Nairobi, Kenya. That was Uganda’s first continental medal.

But for seven days in the Egyptian capital, Sebatindira and other players were taken through the nitty-gritty of what makes one exceptional during a camp organised by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA), and the Egypt Table Tennis Federation (ETTF).

Katumba said the Chinese instructors introduced skills which were new to everyone. “They trained us in posture, movement, when going for a forehand or backhand.”

After the camp, Sebatindira started by defeating Qatar’s Rabeah Al-Kuwari 3-0 in the best of five.

Next, he defeated Egypt’s Hussein Eyad 3-0, the same score by which he defeated two more Egyptians to top Group Three.

He got a bye in the Round of 16 to meet Arsen Askar in the quarterfinals. The Kazakhstan player stunned Sebatindira by winning the first set 11-7 to which the Ugandan responded by taking the next three sets 11-6, 11-8, 11-3, to win the match 3-1.

His toughest match was against Uzbekistan’s Alikhan Kamalov in the semifinals. Kamalov won the first two sets 11-7, 11-9. One more set could have ended Sebatindira’s dream. But the Ugandan youngster bounced back to win 11-6, 11-8, 11-3 to progress 3-2.

The final was a rematch with Eyad, who had defeated fellow Egyptian Yousf Elmorsy in the other semifinal.

The home crowd could have prayed for a revenge against the boy who had beaten three Egyptians in the group.

But Sebatindira gave his opponent no chance, walloping him 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-9) to win the WTT YC U11 Boys’ Singles title.

Making history

His story was published on the ITTF-Africa website with the headline: “Ugandan youngster claims historic WTT title in Egypt.” It went viral on table tennis and sports platforms across the globe.

Even African Table Tennis Federation president Khaled El-Salhy, congratulated Uganda for Sebitindira’s milestone.

“Congratulations to your Hopes player Joseph for his big win for the gold medal in WTT YC Cairo. I am so happy also that the final was a complete African match between Joseph and Eyad Hussein from Egypt. I have the pleasure to recognise the full success of the China/Africa camp which helped the players to perform well at the WTT tournament,” El-Salhy said according the ITTF-Africa website.

Build up

Due to lack of funds, Sebatindira missed the Africa Regional Table Tennis Senior Championship in Djibouti in March. But the Uganda Table Tennis Association president Robert Jjagwe, though he was struggling with ill-health, ensured that the prodigy does not miss the African Championship in Nairobi, Kenya in April.

Sebatindira rewarded the president’s faith with a great performance that propelled Kibuli Table Tennis Cub to a silver medal in the African Club Cup.

For that historic display, Sebatindira was invited for the West African Hopes Championship in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, where he defeated the best Under 11 and Under 13 players from Ivory Coast, Benin and Togo.

But without funds, Sebatindira’s trip to Abidjan could have failed until three-time Olympian Mary Musoke, founder and coach of Nakasero Table Tennis Club, sponsored the player and his coach.

Club's best

At the East African Hopes in Rwanda, Sebatindira strolled to gold and he is the Under 11 Seed One of the region that comprises 11 countries. Musoke, who played for Uganda at Barcelona 92, Atlanta 96 and Sydney 2000, started coaching children way back when still an active player.

"I wanted the kids to be better than me," she told Score. Decades later, many have fed from her gifted hands but she admits Sebatindira is the best from Nakasero Table Tennis Club. "Yes he is the most successful because no Ugandan had ever won a world title. He surely deserves the limelight."

But it's not sheer luck. The Olympian loves Sebatindira for his committment, discipline and self-drive, the same attributes his younger coach Katumba noted. "There are many talented players but many don’t want to listen. But Joseph is different,” Katumba told Score.

At first, Musoke said, remembered that Sebatindira just showed up at trainings with no interest in table tennis. But when he started playing in 2021 he quickly stood out among the many children who hung around.

"He is also talented; he can adjust strokes whenever a coach asks," Musoke said. "He doesn’t fear attacking the ball. But he is also good at defense," she said.

It is that composure that helps Sebatindira handle even the hardest games. “His best game was that semifinal. He lost the first two sets against Kamalov, one of the tournament’s favourites but retaliated to win 3-2. It was marvelous,” Katumba said.

Books and balls

Born to Bosco Mabiriizi and Bernitah Nakanwagi, Sebatindira benefits from playing around his family. His mother works and lives at Nakasero Primary School, meaning she is never far from her son’s training sessions.

She said his son balances academics and sports.

On return from Cairo, Sebatindira had to write his midterm exams, alone. But passed all with distinctions, except one.

" if it's time for books, so it is. Likewise if it's for playing," Nakanwagi told us. "Even his coach helps him with classwork while they are traveling."

What’s more, he is inspired and guided by his table tennis siblings. Shanita Namala, the oldest, won silver in Djibouti, before joining her brothers Sebatindira, Phillip Napokholi, Sharif Nsereko and Shafick Batanda, at the African Championship in Nairobi.

The future

Sebatindira has achieved his dream of being a world champion, months before his ninth birthday.

But even the greatest athletes of all time have their weaknesses.

His coach Musoke said he sometimes loses concentration and sometimes cries under pressure, something his minders are patiently working on.